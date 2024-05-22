ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy arrives to local fanfare

– Guyana leg of Trophy Tour gets underway

Kaieteur Sports – The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy arrived yesterday (Tuesday) to a cultural Guyanese welcome at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

Accompanied by Damon Leon Head of Public Relations for Cricket West Indies (CWI) and member of the ICC World Cup committee, the silverware was displayed at the CJIA Arrival area yesterday afternoon, where a number of fans; media operatives and some ICC officials shared a light moment.

Leon said that the trophy, which had been on tour recently, made appearances at the Miami grand prix, NBA playoff games, before stopping in co-host nation Guyana; before heading to the USA.

The trophy was previously displayed throughout Caribbean countries like Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, and the Twin Island, Republic Trinidad and Tobago.

Guyana will bring down the curtains for the trophy tour within the Caribbean, with Leon citing Guyana hosting the World Cup as an incredible moment; adding that the event is one for all Guyanese to come out and support.

Assistant Director of Sports Franklin Wilson added that it was a “Historic moment” in Guyana and one which signaled a time to shine. Wilson thanked everyone for supporting the event, adding that it’s about putting one’s shoulder to wheel going forward; as he wished the West Indies all the best in their pursuit of winning the Cup.

Today, the Office of the First Lady will partner with children from orphanages and those who are differently able as they interact with Cricket Ambassadors.

The Trophy is expected to head to the majestic, Kaieteur Falls on Thursday while President of Guyana Dr. Irfaan Ali and members of the Cabinet will receive the trophy on Thursday morning.

The presidential reception of the trophy along with a number of other events will highlight the remainder of Guyana’s leg of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour.