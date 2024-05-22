Lusignan Golf Club mourns the passing of Pope Emmanuel London

Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of their Captain Pope Emmanuel London, a pivotal figure in the club’s history and the mastermind behind the esteemed House of Majesty Golf Tournament. Captain London’s contributions to the sport and the community have left an indelible mark that will be remembered for years to come.

Since its inception in 2013, the House of Majesty Golf Tournament has been a regular and much-anticipated event at the LGC, thanks to Captain London’s visionary leadership. His commitment to the sport was exemplified by the April tournament, where he emphasized the inclusive nature of golf. He often remarked that these tournaments were designed to engage individuals from all walks of life, fostering connections and promoting the love of God through the game.

LGC President Patanjilee Persaud reflected on Captain London’s legacy, acknowledging the profound impact he had on the club and the sport. “It is a tough loss for the LGC, but there is no denying that London left an impact on the sport. It was his brainchild to get children involved in golf and bring them in masses from different regions to the LGC. He took the responsibility on and sacrificed his own time. He was a dedicated golfer, but he was very helpful to any newcomer that wanted to learn the game of golf and he was very patient. He was an asset to the LGC and we will miss him dearly,” said Persaud.

London’s dedication, extended beyond organizing tournaments. He was passionate about introducing the game of golf to anyone he met, eagerly sharing the art of the game and the mental discipline it required. His selflessness and commitment to teaching and mentoring new players showcased his character and his love for the sport.

Elected as a club captain in 2023, Captain London also served as Vice President of the club, further demonstrating his leadership and dedication to the LGC. His passing is a significant loss to the club and the broader golfing community, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of golfers.

The Lusignan Golf Club extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Captain Pope Emmanuel London. His contributions to the club and the sport of golf will be cherished and remembered.