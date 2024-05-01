Anacondas topple Hawks by 8 runs while Caimans secure 3-run win 

Latest update May 1st, 2024 1:04 AM
May 01, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Strong wins for the Essequibo Anacondas and Berbice Caimans headlined the latest round of GCB T10 Blast tournament played at Malteenoes Ground yesterday.
Essequibo Anacondas were guided to 97-8 led by Ushardeva Balgobin (37), Alvin Mohabir (17) and Thaddeus Lovell (11).
Hawks pacer Ronaldo Alimohamed returned 3-21 with Akshaya Persaud (1-23), Totaram Bishun (1-16), Isai Thorne (1-8) and Neiland Cadogan (1-10) chipping in.
Rampertab Ramnauth (22), Cadogan (16), Persaud (11) and Richie Looknauth (11) tried to take their side home.
Their efforts were halted thanks to some clinical bowling by Kwesi Mickle (2-10), Qumar Torrington (2-17), Joshua Jones (2-27) and veteran left-arm spinner Anthony Adams (2-20.
The Caimans rallied to 110-6, led by Devon Lord (25), Kevin Sinclair (18), Steven Sankar (18) Myhim Khan (18) and Shamar Angel (12).
Piranhas’ spinner Sagar Hetheramani was the lead bowler with 2-8, with a wicket each from Veerasammy Permaul, Rickey Sargent, Garfield Phillips and Quentin Sampson.
Sampson then hammered 48 off 19 including seven maximums and a single four. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul supported with 26 and Rajiv Ivan 16, but the Piranhas were left stunned as they only managed 107-5 by the end of the innings.
Two-wicket hauls from Khan (2-14) and Lord (2-8), both returned to help stem the run flow and see their side to victory.
