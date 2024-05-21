De ‘isms’ still deh

Latest update May 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – De PPP bin tek a big eraser and scratch out Marxism-Leninism and socialism from dem Constitution. But dem seh dem just wan get rid ah all de “isms.” But here’s de big joke, people. Dem cyan get rid ah “isms” so easy like how yuh woulda throw out a bad coconut.
Imagine de party gone to de dictionary, pick out de Marxism and de socialism, and fling dem out de window. Dem seh de PPP nah gat no “isms” now, but dem forgot some big ones still hanging ‘round like uninvited guest at a free bar wedding. Fuh instance, how yuh gon’ tek out socialism and forget cronyism? Cronyism still deh, smiling like a cat dat catch a rat. Every other day yuh hear how some big contract gone to some favoured person. Yuh see, cronyism so comfortable in de PPP, it might as well rent a room.
And what about capitalism? That one hiding in de corner, laughing its head off. De PPP saying dem nah wan no “isms,” but all dem big projects and fancy buildings showing dem secretly love a lil capitalism. Is big business running de show, and de small man lef fuh suck salt.
Leh we talk about some other isms dem forgot fuh scratch out. Nepotism still making de rounds like a dutty old shoe dat yuh can’t get rid of. Every ministry got some family member sitting pretty. And don’t even mention corruptionism. That one so big, it coulda get a seat in Parliament. And then there is nepotsism.
Now, leh we come to Jagdeoism. Ah, this one funny bad. Yuh can scratch out all de other isms, but yuh can’t touch Jagdeoism. Is like trying to get rid of pepper in a curry – impossible! De man run things tight, and he shadow so long, it cover de whole party.
So when de PPP seh dem done with “isms,” don’t buy that story, boys and girls. De “isms” still there, just hiding under new names, wearing new clothes, and smiling broad. Dem boys seh if yuh really want to scratch out “isms,” yuh might as well change de whole party, because yuh cyan just tek out some and lef de rest, like picking peas out of rice.
Talk half. Leff half.
