Body of man found at Hope Beach

Kaieteur News – The decomposing body of a man was on Sunday found by a Mangrove Ranger at Hope Beach, East Coast Demerara.

Police said that the discovery was made around 11:30 hrs.

“The decomposed body of a male clad in a cream and black striped jersey and cream underwear was seen lying motionless, facing up in an advanced state of decomposition”, police said.

Police could not detect if the remains had any marks of violence because of the advanced stage of decomposition.

Investigators are awaiting an autopsy to determine his cause of death. Several persons in the vicinity were also questioned but no useful information was obtained.

Investigation is ongoing.