‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens Beach Football semis billed for April 30

Apr 27, 2024
Kaieteur Sports – The semi-finals of the ‘One Guyana’ King and Queen of the Sand Football Championship promise an electrifying showdown scheduled for Tuesday, April 30th, at the PPP/C Complex compound in Linden.
Kicking off the action at 18:30 hours, Aroaima Girls will go head-to-head with Hururu in the first semi-final clash, while Speightland Women will lock horns with Rockstone Women in the other semi-final encounter.
In the men’s division, the semi-finals will commence at 20:10hrs, with MS Ballers facing off against Hi Flyers for a coveted spot in the final. Similarly, Platinum Football Team will battle it out against Young Gunners in a bid to secure the other spot.
The quarterfinals, held on Friday, witnessed intense competition. Speightland Ladies secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Hururu Women, with Shenessa Cornelius shining bright with two exceptional goals in the 18th and 22nd minutes, followed by Nickita Wayne sealing the deal with another goal in the 28th minute, booking their spot in the semi-finals.
Hururu Men faced a 3-0 defeat against Young Gunners, with Omarion Ramsammy, Rodenso Tudor, and Omar McLean each netting a goal. MS Ballers narrowly edged out Pro Ballers with Jude Bouyea scoring the sole goal, a beautiful kick from the spot, sealing a 1-0 victory. In another thrilling match, Tyrese Lewis stole the show for Platinum Ballers, scoring twice in a 2-0 triumph over Universal Football Team.
