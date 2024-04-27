Latest update April 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens Beach Football semis billed for April 30

Apr 27, 2024 Sports

Speightland's goal scores Shenessa Corneilius and Nickita Wayne.

Speightland’s goal scores Shenessa Corneilius and Nickita Wayne.

Kaieteur Sports – The semi-finals of the ‘One Guyana’ King and Queen of the Sand Football Championship promise an electrifying showdown scheduled for Tuesday, April 30th, at the PPP/C Complex compound in Linden.

Kicking off the action at 18:30 hours, Aroaima Girls will go head-to-head with Hururu in the first semi-final clash, while Speightland Women will lock horns with Rockstone Women in the other semi-final encounter.

In the men’s division, the semi-finals will commence at 20:10hrs, with MS Ballers facing off against Hi Flyers for a coveted spot in the final. Similarly, Platinum Football Team will battle it out against Young Gunners in a bid to secure the other spot.

Young Gunners match winners Omarion Ramsammy, Rodenso Tudor and Omar McLean.

Young Gunners match winners Omarion Ramsammy, Rodenso Tudor and Omar McLean.

The quarterfinals, held on Friday, witnessed intense competition. Speightland Ladies secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Hururu Women, with Shenessa Cornelius shining bright with two exceptional goals in the 18th and 22nd minutes, followed by Nickita Wayne sealing the deal with another goal in the 28th minute, booking their spot in the semi-finals.

Hururu Men faced a 3-0 defeat against Young Gunners, with Omarion Ramsammy, Rodenso Tudor, and Omar McLean each netting a goal. MS Ballers narrowly edged out Pro Ballers with Jude Bouyea scoring the sole goal, a beautiful kick from the spot, sealing a 1-0 victory. In another thrilling match, Tyrese Lewis stole the show for Platinum Ballers, scoring twice in a 2-0 triumph over Universal Football Team.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Govt. on its knees over a year now for US$646M to ease Blackouts, and one Canadian Company…

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Anacondas, Pitbulls secure wins as T10 action heats up 

Anacondas, Pitbulls secure wins as T10 action heats up 

Apr 27, 2024

GCB T10 Blast tournament… Kaieteur Sports – T10 action continued yesterday at Malteenoes Ground with huge wins for Essequibo Anacondas and the Demerara Pitbulls. Anacondas beat Jaguars by...
Read More
Joshi wins Diamond Insurance Women’s Chess Qualifier tournament 

Joshi wins Diamond Insurance Women’s Chess...

Apr 27, 2024

More than 40 entries confirmed for Jumbo Jet Race of champions

More than 40 entries confirmed for Jumbo Jet Race...

Apr 27, 2024

‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens Beach Football semis billed for April 30

‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens Beach Football...

Apr 27, 2024

Guyana Media Games set for May 6

Guyana Media Games set for May 6

Apr 27, 2024

Waramuri Top to meet Chase in the 2024 Petra/Milo U18 Football final

Waramuri Top to meet Chase in the 2024 Petra/Milo...

Apr 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]