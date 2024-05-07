India legend Yuvraj Singh promotes the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Miami Grand Prix

Kaieteur Sports – ICC Ambassador Yuvraj Singh took the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour into top gear at the Miami Grand Prix, walking the grid with the prized silverware that 20 international teams will be vying for from 1-29 June in the West Indies and USA.

The collaboration with Formula One, which also saw the Trophy lined up on the grid alongside NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy and the Miami Grand Prix Trophy, ignited the second leg of the USA stops of the Tour.

The Trophy Tour, which was launched when Chris Gayle and Ali Khan lit up New York’s Empire State Building, is now in Florida, where it will spend two days (6-7 May) in Broward County, building excitement towards four T20 World Cup fixtures that will be held at Broward County Stadium, including co-hosts’ USA fixture against Ireland on 14 June.

Tickets are available to T20 World Cup matches across the West Indies and USA at tickets.t20worldcup.com and at box offices at select locations in the Caribbean.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour remaining stops:

6-7 May: Broward County, Florida

9 May: Washington D.C

10-11 May: Toronto, Canada

16-17 May: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

18-20 May: Trinidad and Tobago

22-23 May: Guyana

1 June: USA v Canada, Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas