‘Best welfare package for public servants by 2030’ – Pres. Ali promises

Kaieteur News – During his Labour Day address, President Irfaan Ali underscored a bold vision for Guyanese public servants, promising them the most comprehensive welfare package in the region by the year 2030.

He also emphasised government’s commitment to exploring innovative methods to enhance the disposable income of the working class. On Wednesday, President Ali hosted a Labor Day Brunch at State House in Georgetown. In his address, he stressed the importance of transforming conditions to elevate every segment of the population, particularly the vulnerable, the poor, and the oppressed, at a much faster pace to achieve just and equitable development during this period of grand transformation.

The head-of-state statement comes on the heels of unions calling for improved wages and salaries. On February 5, teachers from across the country took to the streets to protest for better wages and salaries. This action went on for almost a month and resulted in a court battle between the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) and the government.

In response to the GTU’s industrial action government had announced that teachers who participate in the strike action – salaries will be deducted. However, GTU challenged the government’s decision in court and on April 19, 2024, High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon ruled in favour of the teachers, affirming the legality of the strike and prohibiting the government from implementing salary deductions.

Also, over the years, Guyana’s nursing industry has seen hundreds of nurses migrating to other countries. Migration to greener pastures has been the central reason for the mass exodus of healthcare professionals as many nurses have been taking up attractive packages offered by healthcare entities in the United Kingdom and the United States where there are severe shortages of nurses.

For his part, President Ali articulated that the government’s philosophy is centered on bolstering the working class by fostering opportunities for all. “One that is fair and just, one that is equitable and one that seek to bring the balance among all the Guyanese people,” he added. “You will approach the new era, 2030 and beyond, not only having the best welfare package in this region but we will approach 2030, as the most advanced, educated and skilled population in this region and maybe unmatched globally,” Ali said.

He underscored that the ongoing education revolution is not solely for university-bound individuals but also extends opportunities to those who were previously overlooked in secondary education. Moreover, reflecting on recent economic progress, President Ali noted the transformation of Guyana’s economic landscape in just three and a half years. He attributed this success to the dedication of the workforce. He reiterated initiatives to provide free training and guaranteed employment for aspiring teachers and nurses, highlighting the government’s commitment to investing in human capital.

“And although we made monumental adjustments in the salary of our workers, I believe that we have to find more innovative ways of ensuring more disposable income is placed in the pockets of all our workers, in the public and private sector,” Ali said.

He continued, “We have to find more innovative ways in which will ensure that our farmers can be supported, the productive sector can be supported and as I speak to you, the government I lead, we are examining those innovative ways to ensure more money remains in the pockets of the workers…”