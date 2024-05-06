Gang of five robs man on Aubrey Barker Road

Kaieteur News – A gang of five men armed with a knife on Saturday evening robbed an engineer of his $89,000 cellphone.

The robbery took place around 22:15 hrs. on Aubrey Barker Access Road, Georgetown.

Police identified the victim as Robert Alladin of Eccles Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara.

He told police that he was standing on the road when he was surrounded by five men.

One of them armed with a knife took away his cell phone before escaping with the gang.

The matter was reported to police and one man has been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Investigations continue.