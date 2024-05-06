Latest update May 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Gang of five robs man on Aubrey Barker Road

May 06, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A gang of five men armed with a knife on Saturday evening robbed an engineer of his $89,000 cellphone.

The robbery took place around 22:15 hrs. on Aubrey Barker Access Road, Georgetown.

Police identified the victim as Robert Alladin of Eccles Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara.

He told police that he was standing on the road when he was surrounded by five men.

One of them armed with a knife took away his cell phone before escaping with the gang.

The matter was reported to police and one man has been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Investigations continue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GRA catch EXXON trying to hunch GUYANA over 11 BUS dollars in one shot!!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Haynes and Sammy confident of West Indies’ success at T20 World Cup

Haynes and Sammy confident of West Indies’ success at T20 World Cup

May 06, 2024

(CMC) – West Indies lead selector, Desmond Haynes and white-ball head coach, Daren Sammy, said they were confident that the right squad was selected for the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup next...
Read More
Santos tame Western Tigers

Santos tame Western Tigers

May 06, 2024

GMMAKA to attend North American Federation of Martial Arts C/ships

GMMAKA to attend North American Federation of...

May 06, 2024

Nexgen Golf Shines Bright with the Success of its First-Ever Night Golf Event

Nexgen Golf Shines Bright with the Success of its...

May 06, 2024

ExxonMobil is the title sponsor for inter-schools kayaking competition

ExxonMobil is the title sponsor for inter-schools...

May 05, 2024

Chicago Fire FC Signs Omari Glasgow to Short-Term Loan 

Chicago Fire FC Signs Omari Glasgow to Short-Term...

May 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]