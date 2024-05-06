Chinese national killed as septic tank wall collapses

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old Chinese national was on Sunday killed after the wall of a septic tank he was working in, collapsed and crushed him at Eccles Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police identified him as Zheng Shun Liu and said that the fatal accident occurred at around 09:55 hrs. Zheng Shun Liu, an employee of ‘L and P Construction’ company, was reportedly working alone inside a septic tank that is being built at a bond under construction. “It is alleged that the wall on the western side of the tank collapsed pinning Shun Liu,” police said before adding that co-workers rushed to assist him.

They managed to remove Zheng Shun Liu from under the concrete debris and called an ambulance. They notified police too. When the ambulance arrived, the Emergency Medical Technicians onboard pronounced him dead. The scene was processed by detectives and Crime Scene Investigators before the body was removed and transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.