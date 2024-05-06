$25M estimated to install streetlights in EBD housing area

Kaieteur News – The supply and installation of solar streetlights for housing areas on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) is estimated to cost $25 million.

This is according to the estimates provided by the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CHPA) engineer.

The project was recently read at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office and it revealed that Lot1 of the project is pegged at $12,688,200 and Lot2 is $12,316,000.

It was reported that this project is being funded by an Inter-American Bank (IDB) loan which the government had received towards the Road Network Upgrade and Expansion Programme (Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme).

The agency in its advertisement for bids had noted that the delivery/ construction period for the contract is 210 days per lot.

It was also reported in the media that the Bank had agreed in 2017 to provide US$63.5M to fund Government’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme.

According to the loan agreement, this support will help vulnerable households, including those led by single parents, and those living in structures that are not habitable. In special occasions, families may also opt to relocate to serviced and transportation-accessible CH&PA sites in the project area.

Further, the objective of the reformulated project is to improve the quality of life in urban and peri-urban Georgetown through better access to adequate housing and basic infrastructure for low-income populations, and through improved accessibility and mobility services.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Central Housing and Planning Authority

Supply and installation of solar integrated LED streetlights for East Bank of Demerara (EBD) Housing area. Lots1 &2.

Bidder Amount Tendered N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Service & Electrical Supplies Lot1 $8,723,989 Lot2 $8,473,538 S. Triple J’s Enterprise Lot1 $27,655,000 Lot2 $28,070,000 SPR Enterprises Lot1 $13,740,876 Lot2 $13,740,876 Connecting (GUY) Lot1 $6,834,400 Lot2 $6,652,000 Triple A Construction & Support Service Lot1 $6,735,120 Lot2 $6,555,600 Fixit Depot Lot1 $11,180,860 Lot2 $10,849,800 Method 4 Engineering Inc. Lot1 $8,771,800 Lot2 $8,519,000 Japarts Construction Inc. – Twins Enterprises Lot1 $8,635,257 Lot2 $8,387,669 Tels Engineering Services Lot1 $12,373,780 Lot2 $12,006,400 Sawa Investments Inc. Lot1 $6,721,000 Lot2 $6,543,000 Cummings Electrical Company Lot1 $13,408,150 Lot2 $12,009,500 Skytech Enterprise International Inc. Lot1 $11,954,680 Lot2 $10,479,400 Astra Services Lot1 $12,428,600 Lot2 $12,068,000 CGM Manutencao Electrical LTDA (Brazil) Lot1 $4,019,814 Lot2 $3,892,320 Ramotar & Sons Contracting Services Lot1 $10,504,320 Lot2 $10,229,400 First Change Builders Inc. Lot1 $15,694,400 Lot2 $15,224,000 Engineer’s Estimate Lot1 $12,688,200 Lot2 $12,316,000

Ministry of Agriculture

Rehabilitation of 30km access road at Ebini/ Kimbia.

Bidder Amount Tendered Sheriff Construction Inc. $394,884,768 R&M Mining Investment $392,584,868 Permaul Trading & Distribution $502,698,828 Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works $395,210,668 Associated Construction Services $530,853,468 Platinum Investment Inc. $563,447,568 Ceraturium $379,680,668 Builders Supplies $414,696,568 Japarts Construction Inc. $402,440,788 S.Caimraj Construction Services $485,317,668 Mohamed’s Excavating Construction Inc. $364,829,968 WK Vision Build Inc. $394,000,000 Dowdatram Construction & Engineering Enterprise $393,985,818 CB Precast 2023 Inc. $341,135,548 JK Enterprise Inc. $493,425,700 6S General Construction $369,451,888 AG Mining & Construction – Engineered Construction Co. $376,038,868 Zeebo & Sons Construction $380,043,037 R.Razack Business Enterprise $381,600,418 Triple A General Construction $361,162,768 AJM Enterprise $484,817,668 Arjune Construction Inc. $863,574,008 B&J Civil Works $1,299,242,868 Yhadram & Sons Construction Establishment $387,563,000 A.Alli Construction $362,662,768 Ideal Engineering Services Inc. $356,326,268 Engineer’s Estimate $394,000,000

Construction of access road at Canal No.2 Conservancy Dam.

Bidder Amount Tendered Dundas Construction $145,733,595 Ceraturium $140,835,450 C.Jagnarain & Son Construction $143,076,280 Permaul Trading & Distributors $157,382,610 Aronco Services Inc. $146,186,825 APC Contracting Services $141,983,888 Sawh Construction Inc. $189,098,700 Solace Construction Inc. $190,894,200 Tepui Group Inc. – Arjune Construction Inc. $155,577,030 Z&J Enterprise Inc. $201,519,150 Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works $164,491,740 Guygen Inc. $165,940,110 Ideal Engineering Services Inc. $142,292,450 6S General Construction $134,910,825 CB Precast 2023 Inc. $144,019,575 Engineered Construction Co. $127,810,095 STP Investment Inc. $145,431,300 Gopie Investments Inc. $146,079,150 Basdoeo Engineering Services $133,846,598 Sheriff Construction Inc. $144,684,880 Platinum Investment Inc. $184,760,520 AJM Enterprise $199,629,150 Mohamed’s Excavating Service Inc. $140,003,278 Z&H Investment Inc. $142,560,600 Triple A General Construction Service $133,930,440 Yhadram & Sons Construction Establishment $146,990,000 Gurdev Mahadeo Contracting Service $138,714,500 NK Enterprise Service $134,256,500 A.Alli Construction $135,235,590 Builders Supplies $187,189,275 S. Caimraj Construction Service $200,469,150 VG Group Guyana Inc. $184,703,400 Zoom Contracting & Transportation Service $193,171,230 Engineer’s Estimate $145,770,450

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement and installation of security camera system for Kuru Kuru Training Centre.

Bidder Amount Tendered JEA Contracting Service & IT Solutions $7,967,000 Eagle’s Height Technology $10,454,000 Netsurf Power $10,746,980

Guyana Revenue Authority

Supply and delivery of the Human Resource capital management payroll system.

Bidder Amount Tendered Innovative Systems Inc. $36,120,000 Zamcorp $10,679,200 Veda Holdings $172,547,550 Techlify Inc. $33,252,000 Latitude Infotech Inc. $64,975,554 HRTM Consulting Inc. $118,635,832

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority

Supply and installation of central air conditioning units at Timehri Control Tower.

Bidder Amount Tendered Pelswijk General Contractors $50,762,820

Office of the Prime Minister

Supply and delivery of line hardware for network update in Region One.

Bidder Amount Tendered Akamai Inc. $41,300,160 Fix It Depot Lot1 $56,180,758 Lot2 $43,192,779 Tels Engineering Services Lot1 $39,247,372 Lot2 $24,227,562