$25M estimated to install streetlights in EBD housing area

May 06, 2024
Kaieteur News – The supply and installation of solar streetlights for housing areas on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) is estimated to cost $25 million.
This is according to the estimates provided by the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CHPA) engineer.
The project was recently read at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office and it revealed that Lot1 of the project is pegged at $12,688,200 and Lot2 is $12,316,000.
It was reported that this project is being funded by an Inter-American Bank (IDB) loan which the government had received towards the Road Network Upgrade and Expansion Programme (Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme).
The agency in its advertisement for bids had noted that the delivery/ construction period for the contract is 210 days per lot.
It was also reported in the media that the Bank had agreed in 2017 to provide US$63.5M to fund Government’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme.
According to the loan agreement, this support will help vulnerable households, including those led by single parents, and those living in structures that are not habitable. In special occasions, families may also opt to relocate to serviced and transportation-accessible CH&PA sites in the project area.
Further, the objective of the reformulated project is to improve the quality of life in urban and peri-urban Georgetown through better access to adequate housing and basic infrastructure for low-income populations, and through improved accessibility and mobility services.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Central Housing and Planning Authority
Supply and installation of solar integrated LED streetlights for East Bank of Demerara (EBD) Housing area. Lots1 &2.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Service & Electrical Supplies
|Lot1 $8,723,989
Lot2 $8,473,538
|S. Triple J’s Enterprise
|Lot1 $27,655,000
Lot2 $28,070,000
|SPR Enterprises
|Lot1 $13,740,876
Lot2 $13,740,876
|Connecting (GUY)
|Lot1 $6,834,400
Lot2 $6,652,000
|Triple A Construction & Support Service
|Lot1 $6,735,120
Lot2 $6,555,600
|Fixit Depot
|Lot1 $11,180,860
Lot2 $10,849,800
|Method 4 Engineering Inc.
|Lot1 $8,771,800
Lot2 $8,519,000
|Japarts Construction Inc.
|–
|Twins Enterprises
|Lot1 $8,635,257
Lot2 $8,387,669
|Tels Engineering Services
|Lot1 $12,373,780
Lot2 $12,006,400
|Sawa Investments Inc.
|Lot1 $6,721,000
Lot2 $6,543,000
|Cummings Electrical Company
|Lot1 $13,408,150
Lot2 $12,009,500
|Skytech Enterprise International Inc.
|Lot1 $11,954,680
Lot2 $10,479,400
|Astra Services
|Lot1 $12,428,600
Lot2 $12,068,000
|CGM Manutencao Electrical LTDA (Brazil)
|Lot1 $4,019,814
Lot2 $3,892,320
|Ramotar & Sons Contracting Services
|Lot1 $10,504,320
Lot2 $10,229,400
|First Change Builders Inc.
|Lot1 $15,694,400
Lot2 $15,224,000
|Engineer’s Estimate
|Lot1 $12,688,200
Lot2 $12,316,000
Ministry of Agriculture
Rehabilitation of 30km access road at Ebini/ Kimbia.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Sheriff Construction Inc.
|$394,884,768
|R&M Mining Investment
|$392,584,868
|Permaul Trading & Distribution
|$502,698,828
|Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works
|$395,210,668
|Associated Construction Services
|$530,853,468
|Platinum Investment Inc.
|$563,447,568
|Ceraturium
|$379,680,668
|Builders Supplies
|$414,696,568
|Japarts Construction Inc.
|$402,440,788
|S.Caimraj Construction Services
|$485,317,668
|Mohamed’s Excavating Construction Inc.
|$364,829,968
|WK Vision Build Inc.
|$394,000,000
|Dowdatram Construction & Engineering Enterprise
|$393,985,818
|CB Precast 2023 Inc.
|$341,135,548
|JK Enterprise Inc.
|$493,425,700
|6S General Construction
|$369,451,888
|AG Mining & Construction
|–
|Engineered Construction Co.
|$376,038,868
|Zeebo & Sons Construction
|$380,043,037
|R.Razack Business Enterprise
|$381,600,418
|Triple A General Construction
|$361,162,768
|AJM Enterprise
|$484,817,668
|Arjune Construction Inc.
|$863,574,008
|B&J Civil Works
|$1,299,242,868
|Yhadram & Sons Construction Establishment
|$387,563,000
|A.Alli Construction
|$362,662,768
|Ideal Engineering Services Inc.
|$356,326,268
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$394,000,000
Construction of access road at Canal No.2 Conservancy Dam.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Dundas Construction
|$145,733,595
|Ceraturium
|$140,835,450
|C.Jagnarain & Son Construction
|$143,076,280
|Permaul Trading & Distributors
|$157,382,610
|Aronco Services Inc.
|$146,186,825
|APC Contracting Services
|$141,983,888
|Sawh Construction Inc.
|$189,098,700
|Solace Construction Inc.
|$190,894,200
|Tepui Group Inc.
|–
|Arjune Construction Inc.
|$155,577,030
|Z&J Enterprise Inc.
|$201,519,150
|Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works
|$164,491,740
|Guygen Inc.
|$165,940,110
|Ideal Engineering Services Inc.
|$142,292,450
|6S General Construction
|$134,910,825
|CB Precast 2023 Inc.
|$144,019,575
|Engineered Construction Co.
|$127,810,095
|STP Investment Inc.
|$145,431,300
|Gopie Investments Inc.
|$146,079,150
|Basdoeo Engineering Services
|$133,846,598
|Sheriff Construction Inc.
|$144,684,880
|Platinum Investment Inc.
|$184,760,520
|AJM Enterprise
|$199,629,150
|Mohamed’s Excavating Service Inc.
|$140,003,278
|Z&H Investment Inc.
|$142,560,600
|Triple A General Construction Service
|$133,930,440
|Yhadram & Sons Construction Establishment
|$146,990,000
|Gurdev Mahadeo Contracting Service
|$138,714,500
|NK Enterprise Service
|$134,256,500
|A.Alli Construction
|$135,235,590
|Builders Supplies
|$187,189,275
|S. Caimraj Construction Service
|$200,469,150
|VG Group Guyana Inc.
|$184,703,400
|Zoom Contracting & Transportation Service
|$193,171,230
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$145,770,450
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Procurement and installation of security camera system for Kuru Kuru Training Centre.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|JEA Contracting Service & IT Solutions
|$7,967,000
|Eagle’s Height Technology
|$10,454,000
|Netsurf Power
|$10,746,980
Guyana Revenue Authority
Supply and delivery of the Human Resource capital management payroll system.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Innovative Systems Inc.
|$36,120,000
|Zamcorp
|$10,679,200
|Veda Holdings
|$172,547,550
|Techlify Inc.
|$33,252,000
|Latitude Infotech Inc.
|$64,975,554
|HRTM Consulting Inc.
|$118,635,832
Guyana Civil Aviation Authority
Supply and installation of central air conditioning units at Timehri Control Tower.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Pelswijk General Contractors
|$50,762,820
Office of the Prime Minister
Supply and delivery of line hardware for network update in Region One.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Akamai Inc.
|$41,300,160
|Fix It Depot
|Lot1 $56,180,758
Lot2 $43,192,779
|Tels Engineering Services
|Lot1 $39,247,372
Lot2 $24,227,562
