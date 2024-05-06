Latest update May 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

$25M estimated to install streetlights in EBD housing area

May 06, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The supply and installation of solar streetlights for housing areas on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) is estimated to cost $25 million.

This is according to the estimates provided by the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CHPA) engineer.

The project was recently read at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office and it revealed that Lot1 of the project is pegged at $12,688,200 and Lot2 is $12,316,000.

It was reported that this project is being funded by an Inter-American Bank (IDB) loan which the government had received towards the Road Network Upgrade and Expansion Programme (Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme).

The agency in its advertisement for bids had noted that the delivery/ construction period for the contract is 210 days per lot.

It was also reported in the media that the Bank had agreed in 2017 to provide US$63.5M to fund Government’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme.

According to the loan agreement, this support will help vulnerable households, including those led by single parents, and those living in structures that are not habitable. In special occasions, families may also opt to relocate to serviced and transportation-accessible CH&PA sites in the project area.

Further, the objective of the reformulated project is to improve the quality of life in urban and peri-urban Georgetown through better access to adequate housing and basic infrastructure for low-income populations, and through improved accessibility and mobility services.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Central Housing and Planning Authority

Supply and installation of solar integrated LED streetlights for East Bank of Demerara (EBD) Housing area. Lots1 &2.

Bidder Amount Tendered
N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Service & Electrical Supplies Lot1 $8,723,989

Lot2 $8,473,538
S. Triple J’s Enterprise Lot1 $27,655,000

Lot2 $28,070,000
SPR Enterprises Lot1 $13,740,876

Lot2 $13,740,876
Connecting (GUY) Lot1 $6,834,400

Lot2 $6,652,000
Triple A Construction & Support Service Lot1 $6,735,120

Lot2 $6,555,600
Fixit Depot Lot1 $11,180,860

Lot2 $10,849,800
Method 4 Engineering Inc. Lot1 $8,771,800

Lot2 $8,519,000
Japarts Construction Inc.
Twins Enterprises Lot1 $8,635,257

Lot2 $8,387,669
Tels Engineering Services Lot1 $12,373,780

Lot2 $12,006,400
Sawa Investments Inc. Lot1 $6,721,000

Lot2 $6,543,000
Cummings Electrical Company Lot1 $13,408,150

Lot2 $12,009,500
Skytech Enterprise International Inc. Lot1 $11,954,680

Lot2 $10,479,400
Astra Services Lot1 $12,428,600

Lot2 $12,068,000
CGM Manutencao Electrical LTDA (Brazil) Lot1 $4,019,814

Lot2 $3,892,320
Ramotar & Sons Contracting Services Lot1 $10,504,320

Lot2 $10,229,400
First Change Builders Inc. Lot1 $15,694,400

Lot2 $15,224,000
Engineer’s Estimate Lot1 $12,688,200

Lot2 $12,316,000

 

Ministry of Agriculture

Rehabilitation of 30km access road at Ebini/ Kimbia.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Sheriff Construction Inc. $394,884,768
R&M Mining Investment $392,584,868
Permaul Trading & Distribution $502,698,828
Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works $395,210,668
Associated Construction Services $530,853,468
Platinum Investment Inc. $563,447,568
Ceraturium $379,680,668
Builders Supplies $414,696,568
Japarts Construction Inc. $402,440,788
S.Caimraj Construction Services $485,317,668
Mohamed’s Excavating Construction Inc. $364,829,968
WK Vision Build Inc. $394,000,000
Dowdatram Construction & Engineering Enterprise $393,985,818
CB Precast 2023 Inc. $341,135,548
JK Enterprise Inc. $493,425,700
6S General Construction $369,451,888
AG Mining & Construction
Engineered Construction Co. $376,038,868
Zeebo & Sons Construction $380,043,037
R.Razack Business Enterprise $381,600,418
Triple A General Construction $361,162,768
AJM Enterprise $484,817,668
Arjune Construction Inc. $863,574,008
B&J Civil Works $1,299,242,868
Yhadram & Sons Construction Establishment $387,563,000
A.Alli Construction $362,662,768
Ideal Engineering Services Inc. $356,326,268
Engineer’s Estimate $394,000,000

 

Construction of access road at Canal No.2 Conservancy Dam.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Dundas Construction $145,733,595
Ceraturium $140,835,450
C.Jagnarain & Son Construction $143,076,280
Permaul Trading & Distributors $157,382,610
Aronco Services Inc. $146,186,825
APC Contracting Services $141,983,888
Sawh Construction Inc. $189,098,700
Solace Construction Inc. $190,894,200
Tepui Group Inc.
Arjune Construction Inc. $155,577,030
Z&J Enterprise Inc. $201,519,150
Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works $164,491,740
Guygen Inc. $165,940,110
Ideal Engineering Services Inc. $142,292,450
6S General Construction $134,910,825
CB Precast 2023 Inc. $144,019,575
Engineered  Construction Co. $127,810,095
STP Investment Inc. $145,431,300
Gopie Investments Inc. $146,079,150
Basdoeo Engineering Services $133,846,598
Sheriff Construction Inc. $144,684,880
Platinum Investment Inc. $184,760,520
AJM Enterprise $199,629,150
Mohamed’s Excavating Service Inc. $140,003,278
Z&H Investment Inc. $142,560,600
Triple A General Construction Service $133,930,440
Yhadram & Sons Construction Establishment $146,990,000
Gurdev Mahadeo Contracting Service $138,714,500
NK Enterprise Service $134,256,500
A.Alli Construction $135,235,590
Builders Supplies $187,189,275
S. Caimraj Construction Service $200,469,150
VG Group Guyana Inc. $184,703,400
Zoom Contracting & Transportation Service $193,171,230
Engineer’s Estimate $145,770,450

 

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement and installation of security camera system for Kuru Kuru Training Centre.

Bidder Amount Tendered
JEA Contracting Service & IT Solutions $7,967,000
Eagle’s Height Technology $10,454,000
Netsurf Power $10,746,980

 

Guyana Revenue Authority

Supply and delivery of the Human Resource capital management payroll system.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Innovative Systems Inc. $36,120,000
Zamcorp $10,679,200
Veda Holdings $172,547,550
Techlify Inc. $33,252,000
Latitude Infotech Inc. $64,975,554
HRTM Consulting Inc. $118,635,832

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority

Supply and installation of central air conditioning units at Timehri Control Tower.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Pelswijk General Contractors $50,762,820

 

Office of the Prime Minister

Supply and delivery of line hardware for network update in Region One.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Akamai Inc. $41,300,160
Fix It Depot Lot1 $56,180,758

Lot2 $43,192,779
Tels Engineering Services Lot1 $39,247,372

Lot2 $24,227,562

 

 

