Opposition flags delays in several pump stations in Region Three

Kaieteur News – Delays in the completion of several pump station across Region Three (Essequibo Island-West Demerara) have raised the ire of Opposition, Member of parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul who also criticised Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha who recently visited the region ostensibly to check on the pumps, but only went to one location.

It is not the first time Mahipaul-a resident of Region Three and also the APNUAFC’s Member of Parliament for the region has raised concerns about the slow progress in the works on the pump stations- one of which was handed controversially to government propagandist, Mikhail ‘Guyanese Critic’ Rodrigues.

Mahipaul’s comments were triggered by a Department of Public Information (DPI) press release which reported on Mustapha’s visit to one of the pump stations under construction at Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara. The DPI release stated that the $650 million pump station is slated for completion within three months, noting that the development is part of a broader initiative to enhance D&I infrastructure in the region, which also includes projects at Belle Vue, A-Line sluice, and Meten-Meer-Zorg. According to the DPI, Minister Mustapha inspected the Canal Number One pump station Saturday last, where he announced the project’s completion date, among other interventions.

When completed, the pump station will feature two mechanically driven pumping units, each capable of discharging 150 cubic feet of water per second. A total of 19 pump stations are under construction nationwide and Minister Mustapha remains optimistic about the operationalisation of these pump stations by mid-2025. Apart from the ongoing construction and rehabilitation of existing drainage and irrigation infrastructure, the government also plans to replicate the success of the Hope Canal at East Coast Demerara, across Regions Three, Five, and Six.

“We also will be building a Hope-like canal in this area by the B-Line structure. It is a mega project that will help to drain the system. This area is a large agricultural area for us and we are trying to put systems in place to mitigate flooding in the future,” the agriculture minister underscored.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth, emphasised that these projects represent a nationwide comprehensive drainage improvement programme. Works will also advance on pump stations at Charity, Cottage, Cozier, Jimbo Grove, and Letter Kenny, with additional investments planned for pump stations at Chesney, Farm, Grove South, and Little Diamond. Several other drainage improvement projects in various communities are currently in the tendering stage.

These projects include the construction of a guest house at Lama; East Conservancy Water Dam in Region Four, estimated at $8.9 million, and the rehabilitation of Sukhram Cross Drainage Channel from Number 52 Dam to Number 66 Main Dam, Corentyne, Region Six, estimated at $13.9 million. Works will also include the rehabilitation of a 30km access road in Ebini/Kimbia, Region Ten, with an estimated cost of $394 million, and the construction of an access road at Canal Number Two Conservancy Dam, West Bank Demerara, costing approximately $145.7 million. Residents along the Corentyne in Region Six will benefit from the rehabilitation of the Number Two drainage pump at Ankerville pump station, estimated at $38.4 million. Additionally, $167.5 million is budgeted for the construction of a sluice and revetment work at Blenheim in Leguan, and $16.3 million is allocated for the upgrade of Flagstaff Road at East Conservancy Water Dam in Region Three. Furthermore, Somerset and Berks Co-op Pastureland in Essequibo, Region Two, will be developed at an estimated cost of $27 million, and $22.4 million will be invested to rehabilitate Hackney Canal in the Lower Pomeroon River in Region Two.

Mismanagement of pump station projects

Meanwhile, commenting on the pump station projects, Mahipaul said as the MP responsible for Region Three, “I cannot sit idly by while Minister Zulfikar Mustapha’s mismanagement of vital pump station projects threatens the well-being of our constituents. It is my duty to hold the Minister accountable for his neglect and incompetence.” The opposition MP said Region Three was promised five pump stations under construction, yet the Minister’s actions—or lack thereof—speak volumes. “While he made a show of visiting the Canal No. 1 pump station, conveniently ignoring its neighbouring A-Line station and Pouderyoen Pump Stations, the truth is clear: projects across the region languish in a state of abandonment and disrepair.

“Take, for instance, the A-Line Pump Station, awarded to Civcon Engineering Contractors for $717M is at a standstill. Despite significant disbursements, only a paltry 10% of the project has been completed. Similarly, the Pouderyoen Pump Station, awarded to Spectre Construction, lies dormant, with little progress to show for the hefty investment of $981M,” Mahipaul noted.

He said at the Meten-Meer Zorg Pump Station, this contract was entrusted to Satar Mohamed & Son Construction at a cost of $868M. He said no work has been done -a testament to the Minister’s failure to deliver on his promises. “The infamous Belle Vue Pump Station (which was handed to Guyanese Critic) recently began with a small machine on site and a small amount of excavation work done, but what about the others? Where is the Minister’s accountability for the stalled projects that plague our region?”

As such Mahipaul is demanding answers, querying: “What is the update on the other pump stations in Region Three? The Minister’s evasion of his duty to provide a detailed PSIP update to the National Assembly speaks volumes. It is clear that he prioritizes political posturing over the well-being of our constituents.” “I will not rest until Minister Mustapha is held accountable for his actions—or lack thereof. The people of Region Three deserve better than broken promises and abandoned projects. It’s time for the Minister to deliver real results or step aside for someone who will,” Mahipaul stated.