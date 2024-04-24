House sold and demolished without owner’s knowledge

..learnt of sale while in Bourda market

Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old woman is at her wits end after she discovered that her Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) property was sold and demolished while in a conversation with her neighbour at Bourda Market.

Omedelle Greene, the owner, during an interview with Kaieteur News alleged that her stepson destroyed her property and sold it without her consent. She explained that after her husband’s (the accused’s father) death some 14 years ago, she became the owner of the property.

The angry woman said that the Lot 1040 Block 8 Plantation Tuschen, EBE. property was sold sometime between January and February 2024. She disclosed that at the time the house was dismantled she was staying in Georgetown.

“Now I come in town for four months cause me daughter get baby,” Green said adding, “So a day a neighbour pass me pon Bourda Market and tell me, me place break down.”

She said the neighbour asked her if she sold the house and land to which she replied, “No me ain’t sell the place.”

She continued: “The place break down when I go home, me pot, mattress deh on the land, this place break down,” a frustrated Greene exclaimed.

Upon seeing the condition of the property, Greene sought to find out what transpired and was later told by one of the neighbours that the property was bought from her stepson.

Greene said, “When I go fuh find out from the neighbour…, she said ‘yes is we buy it’.”

The woman then asked from whom and the neighbour reportedly said “I bought it from your (Greene) stepson.”

Following that, Greene said after discovering that the property was broken down and allegedly sold, she ventured off to a nearby police station, where a report was filed. Subsequently, the 26-year-old stepson was contacted, and was told of the allegations against him.

“He said that he knows his father is living there, but didn’t know he was married,” she then added, “he lied because he was at the wedding,” the woman told Kaieteur News.

Nevertheless, after an evaluation was done on the property, which amounted to $3.7 million, Greene related that whilst at the station, herself and the accused came upon an agreement, which states he (accused) will compensate her with $3.7 million.

However, despite the agreement, Greene alleged that her stepson has refused to pay her and she intends to take the matter to court to ensure that he does.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the police is awaiting statements from the persons who bought the land.