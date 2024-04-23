Latest update April 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Govt. to spend $96M to repair Meadow Bank Wharf

Apr 23, 2024 News

President Irfaan Ali interacting with fisherfolk at the Meadow Bank Wharf last month. (Photos, President Irfaan Ali Facebook page)

Kaieteur News – The Meadow Bank Wharf in Georgetown, the place where fisherfolk ply their trade, will soon undergo major rehabilitation as the government through the Ministry of Agriculture has set aside $96,372,850 to do the works.

This is according to a tender issued by the ministry seeking contractors to execute the project.

Kaieteur News understands that plans to have the facility be rehabilitated were announced by President Irfaan Ali during an impromptu visit to the wharf late last month. The President was joined by Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha where they listened to concerns raised by the fisherfolk.

It was reported by the Department of Public Information (DPI) that one of the major concerns raised was the need for running water in the area and repairs to the wharf. They also requested additional street lights for the area.

After listening to their concerns, President Ali said that all the issues raised would be addressed and noted that the road leading to the wharf would be rehabilitated and a number of standpipes will be set up in the area.

Additionally, a shed will be constructed in the area to properly accommodate them.

Kaieteur News had reported that a similar visit by the President back in 2022 saw the Guyana Police Force (GPF) establishing a permanent presence at the location to ensure the safety of those plying their trade and the safety of customers.

The President’s intervention also saw the installation of proper washroom facilities and lighting for the fisherfolk.

