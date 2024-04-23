Bourda Market vendor remanded for possession of cannabis

Kaieteur News – A 41-year-old West Coast Berbice (WCB) man was on Monday remanded to prison for possession of 282 grams of cannabis when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Lochan Beharry made his first court appearance and pleaded not guilty to the charge found under Section 5 (i) a (i) of the Narcotic, Drug, and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act 10/2010.

Beharry was represented by attorney Bernard Da Silva. The lawyer sought bail for his client telling the court that Beharry received a call from a friend asking him to collect a bag from someone and deliver it to Berbice.

Beharry is a bus driver and a vendor and according to the attorney, the request was not uncommon.

“He would normally take things from Berbice to Bourda for a fee,” said Da Silva. The lawyer argued that his client had no knowledge of the bag’s contents. He claimed that Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) intercepted Beharry without giving him a chance to explain, a fact that can be supported by CCTV footage.

Further, the attorney pleaded that bail be granted to his client who is not a flight risk and never had any prior criminal matters before the court.

However, the CANU prosecutor opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the offence. She stated that CANU officers witnessed Beharry holding a gift bag on North Road, leading to his immediate search and subsequent arrest upon discovery of a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems of suspected cannabis.

The prosecutor emphasized the importance of considering the Narcotic, Drug, and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act 10/2010 in adjudicating such cases.

Giving consideration to the arguments put forward, the senior magistrate denied bail based on the seriousness and prevalence of the offence.

Beharry is scheduled to return to court on May 7, 2024.