T&T based AI for CXC developer to headline Caribbean AI4EDUCATION Conference in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Justin Rambarran, A Trinidad and Tobago-based AI for Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) developer is set to headline the first ever Caribbean AI4Education Conference scheduled for April 25-26, 2024, at the Princess Ramada at Providence.

The landmark event is being hosted by Camille’s Academy Inc – a leading private school in Guyana, in collaboration with AI expert, Nick Brown.

The conference will also be hosted in association with the AI4Dev Showcase. The event will bring together educators, technologists, policymakers, and students to explore the latest advancements in AI-powered education and co-create innovative solutions to the region’s most pressing educational challenges.

Rambarran, a self-taught programmer, who is on a mission to transform the educational landscape in the Caribbean is among those to headline the conference.

He explained that his main goal is to educate and bring light to the usefulness of AI technology to the students and teachers of the Caribbean.

With this in mind, the student’s most recent project is called ChatCXC AI and it capitalises on the existing technology of generative AI and the unique curriculum of Caribbean countries provided by CXC.

The 18-year-old student currently completing his CAPE Unit 2 said the tool will help to revolutionise learning in the Caribbean and beyond. The teen said that the AI tool is like having a virtual teacher at your fingertips who is ready to provide detailed answers to any question that a student may have about his or her syllabus.

“Whether it might be for CAPE or CSEC ChatCXC AI is not another Chatbot, it’s a comprehensive tool designed to enhance your educational journey in ways you have never thought possible. But what sets ChatCXC AI apart from the other Chatbots is its utilization of official syllabuses from the Caribbean Examination Council. By leveraging this wealth of knowledge ChatCXC AI goes beyond the generic Chatbot responses, providing accurate and syllabus specific answers to your questions.”

Rambarran said that the tool includes over 1500 pass papers and 10,000 teachers and students notes and responses all available for free.

“…That way, preparing for the exams has never been easier. ChatCXC AI also allows students to get personalised study guides to help them complete and learn the entire syllabus for each subject. It is here to empower you every step of the way,” Rambarran said.

In addition to the teenager, Ms. Camille Deokie, CEO and Founder of Camille’s Academy Inc., Guyanese tech innovator and educator Eldon Marks, and AI expert, Nick Brown are also scheduled to make their key note addresses at the conference.

In a previous interview with Kaieteur News, the AI expert had explained that by attending the Caribbean AI4Education Conference 2024, Guyanese educators and students can position them at the forefront of the education revolution, embracing the transformative power of AI and preparing for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Brown noted that over the course of two days, attendees of the conference will have the opportunity to discover more than 50 cutting-edge tools and technologies, from ChatGPT and Bard to Otter.ai and Brilliant AI.

“It’s time to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in education and pave the way for a smarter, more inclusive, and more sustainable Caribbean.”

“Workshops, keynotes, and networking sessions will empower educators to integrate these tools seamlessly into their classrooms, while students will be inspired to harness the power of AI to shape their own educational journeys and unlock their full potential,” Brown added.

“The benefits of AI in education extend far beyond the classroom. AI-driven tools like ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing can help students research, write, and organise their thoughts, freeing up valuable time for deeper learning and exploration. Similarly, AI-powered virtual assistants like Claude can serve as personal study aides, offering guidance on complex topics and helping students to better understand and retain information.

For more about the conference, persons can visit https://www.AI4EduCarib.com.