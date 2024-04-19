Two elderly persons reported missing

Kaieteur News – Two elderly persons, one from Bartica and the other Georgetown, have been reported missing in separate incidents.

The husband of a 54-year-old Bartica woman, Winifred Fernando has reported her missing as of Monday morning. He is seeking urgent assistance in locating his wife. Fernando hails from Byderabo, Greater Bartica. She went missing during a trip to Georgetown. Her husband Antonio Fernando said she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a pair of pink sandals. She was also wearing a red hoodie. According to Fernando, his wife is not familiar with Georgetown and could easily get lost in the city. Fernando has been searching for his wife since and is asking if she is seen to contact him on (+592) 645-5375.

Meanwhile, Michael Bacchus, a 74-year-old man of Lot 51 Durban Street, Georgetown is also reported missing since Tuesday afternoon. He suffers from dementia and this is his third missing report. He was reported missing by his brother-in-law, Perry Selwyn. The missing man’s official residence is at Lot 18 Houston, EBD. Persons are asked to contact his relatives on (+592) 622-7573.