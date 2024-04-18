Bus operator in Court on damage to property charge

Latest update April 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 18, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Coldon Daly aka Big Head, a bus operator on Wednesday appeared in court charged with damaging two rear view mirrors.
He was arraigned before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs-Marcus. Police said on March 30, 2024, the defendant who is a bus operator at the No. 47 bus park damaged two rear view mirrors valued at a total of $310,000. The incident took place on Croal Street, Georgetown and was taken before the court on Wednesday.
The rear view mirror (left) was valued at $150,000 and the other one valued at $160,000. Daly pleaded not guilty to the charge read against him by Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus. He stated that he was willing to compensate the victim for the damaged mirrors. Daly was asked by the victim to provide $280,000 compensation for the damaged mirrors. Daly was released on $60,000 bail and expected to pay off a total of $100,000. By the next hearing on May 29, 2024, Daly is scheduled to finish paying the full amount of compensation. If he fails to do so, he will be sentenced to three weeks imprisonment.
JAGDEO ADDING MORE DANGER TO GUYANA AND THE REGION
Apr 18, 2024SportsMax – West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has been named Wisden’s leading Twenty20 Cricketer for 2023, as she topped all and sundry, including her male counterparts. Alan Gardner looks...
Apr 18, 2024
Apr 18, 2024
Apr 17, 2024
Apr 17, 2024
Apr 17, 2024
Kaieteur News – Compliments of the Ministry of Education, our secondary school children are being treated to a stage... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]