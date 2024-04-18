Latest update April 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Bus operator in Court on damage to property charge

Apr 18, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Coldon Daly aka Big Head, a bus operator on Wednesday appeared in court charged with damaging two rear view mirrors.

Coldon Daly

He was arraigned before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs-Marcus. Police said on March 30, 2024, the defendant who is a bus operator at the No. 47 bus park damaged two rear view mirrors valued at a total of $310,000. The incident took place on Croal Street, Georgetown and was taken before the court on Wednesday.

The rear view mirror (left) was valued at $150,000 and the other one valued at $160,000. Daly pleaded not guilty to the charge read against him by Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus. He stated that he was willing to compensate the victim for the damaged mirrors. Daly was asked by the victim to provide $280,000 compensation for the damaged mirrors. Daly was released on $60,000 bail and expected to pay off a total of $100,000. By the next hearing on May 29, 2024, Daly is scheduled to finish paying the full amount of compensation. If he fails to do so, he will be sentenced to three weeks imprisonment.

