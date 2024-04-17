Four firms bid to DBF road project in Reg.6

Latest update April 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Four international construction companies are currently vying for the design, build and finance (DBF) contract to upgrade the Palmyra to Moleson Creek Highway in Region Six.
At the recent reading of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the companies are from India and China. The bidders are Ashoka Buildcon Limited (India), China Road & Bridge Corporation (China), Vishwa Samudra Engineering Private Limited (India), and Sumec Complete Equipment & Engineering Co Limited (China).
It should be noted that this project is being executed by the Ministry of Public Works, and is divided into three lots. Notably, the majority of the contractors bid over US$100 million for each lot.
Kaieteur News understands that the highway is expected to be upgraded and expanded into a four-lane roadway.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works
Design, build and finance for the upgrading of the Palmyra to Moleson Creek Highway, Lots 1 to 3.
Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA)
Supervision of infrastructure development works in Regions Three, Four, and Six.
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Supply of one 275KVA generator and automatic transfer switch for Ministry’s Head Office on Main Street.
Construction of spectators stand at the Guyana Motor Racing Sports Club (GMRSC), South Dakota.
Preparatory works for warm up track, National Track & Field Centre, Leonora.
Completion of extension of building at Head Office on Main Street.
Office of the Prime Minister
Supply and delivery of line hardware for network update at Kwakwani Utilities Inc.
Office of the President
Supply and installation of a server.
Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
Construction of security huts at Belvedere Industrial Estate, Region 6.
