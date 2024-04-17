Democracy within de Pee Pee Pee means falling in line

Kaieteur News – Deh gat nuff cuss down tekking place within the Pee N Cee. But dat is a sign of a healthy internal democracy within de party. It shows that de party is open to internal criticism, no matter how ugly it gets.

Right now in de Pee N Cee, dey busin’ out each odd. Dem criticizing each odda left, right, and center. It’s like a soap opera, but wit’ more politics and less romance. Dey say, it’s a sign of a healthy party, democracy at its finest, dey boast. But hold on a minute, before yuh start singin’ praises, meh friends!

Sure, dey might be busing out one another like it’s a national pastime, but when it comes to actual elections within de party or at de national level, well, dat’s a whole different story. Democracy tek a lil’ vacation, if yuh catch me drift.

Now, let’s turn our attention to de Pee Pee Pee, where dissent is about as welcome as a mosquito at sundown. Oh, dey talk a big game ’bout unity and discipline, but what dey really mean is “shut up and fall in line.”

If yuh even think ’bout criticizing de powers dat be within de Pee Pee Pee, well, yuh better be prepared for some swift disciplinary action. Expulsions left, right, and center, faster dan yuh can say “democracy.”

Dat is de Pee Pee Pee fuh you. Ask dem two men wah had to leff de party: one get resign and one resign.

In de Pee N Cee, yuh can criticize to yuh heart’s content, but don’t expect any real change. And in de Pee Pee Pee, well, just keep yuh mouth shut if yuh know what’s good for yuh. Democracy might be alive and well in de Pee N Cee, but in de Pee Pee Pee, it’s like tryin’ to find water in de desert.

Talk Half! Leff Half!