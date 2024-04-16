Venezuela – the psychology of intimidation

Hard Truths by GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – Often, I ask myself whether Venezuelan strongman, Nicholas Maduro, is laying the groundwork for the future, raising the stakes in the present, or doing both by being about what is all for himself. I observe a leader who knows the cards he has, the limits of them, and the bluffs that he can try with them. There is considerable energy here about neither pebble nor blade; there is that, then there are the cold facts of reality. They bring a shiver and they are sobering.

The matchup is against Guyana, from the weight differential (heavyweight vs. flyweight) to the disparity in depth (numbers) to the level of hunger (free land, free treasure). Nothing new or unknown. What is new is how Maduro has harnessed all those components and puts them to inflict psychological anxieties on Guyanese. He drew his map. He named his governors. He moved his troops and armaments. He has now given himself the cover of law and the backing of his parliament. Pressure. One step at a time, Maduro showed his hand and tightened his upraised fist. More pressure. In each of the actions identified a sentence ago, his hand is raised in the manner of a hammer against Guyana. I think he has taken stock of what goes on here and plays upon the fears and weaknesses of Guyanese. Check with the last person standing in this country and a barrage of bellicosity will be heard. The name of Maduro is mud, and Venezuela is vile. Once thought of as a reasonable neighbor, but now representing the worst of intimidators and lowest of greedy-consumed, hovering invaders. In the shortest description, the most fitting, Venezuela is the vilest. None of this mean much to Maduro for he knows that little that Guyana puts out could break his bones. Some delays and damage, of course; but that has been part of the grand sweep of history and nations.

The objective from Caracas is to keep Guyana hopping from foot to foot, and Guyanese guessing about what he is going to come up with next. Play with local minds. He has been relentless in lining up his ducks. Danger lurks, ambushes set. Argyle stirs. I think that he has not shown his full hand, yet. To cross the line of no return or play a waiting game. Something troubles. For I muse about whether Maduro and Venezuela are one of the pawns in the developing Great Game in this untouched part of the world. Untouched in that Guyana has been spared the march of feet like Afghanistan and the Middle East, among other coveted territory. Hence, I push the question to the forefront: is Venezuela and Maduro (he is not mad) being used to keep the top dogs in this country from getting ideas, viz., duly caged? A pattern is detected in Maduro’s actions: he starts fires, then has the discipline (or self-preservation) to hold himself in check. America has a record of keeping all its options energized; thus, I ponder this angle.

Separately, I absorb the muscular friends who are either warning Venezuela or turning up in front of our gates in displays of delicate force. Guyanese should never forget that Guyana has 11 billion energy beverages, with anywhere from 15 to 30 billion (likely more) in reserves that I believe is known. Taking the estimated high end of 30 billion barrels here, Venezuela still has 10 times our reservoir(s). They represent a fistful of interests. The Democrats came in for perennial blame and withering scorn for losing China. Neither the present ones nor their adversaries want to be remembered by history for letting go of 300 billion barrels of Venezuela crude and just beyond Florida. The point is that it is a dormant prize, with enemies of America looking to carve out a place for themselves in Maracaibo. What must be done by the Yankees will be done to ensure that they are numbers one and two and three over there.

While there is some comfort in the flag-waving by locals and anchor weighing by foreign powers, I watch as Nicholas Maduro does his most maniacal reproduction of another Nicolas. He would be Nicolo Machiavelli. Keep Guyanese on their toes, even if it means risking a bloody nose. Practically speaking, he doesn’t have much to lose, having used up most of his Western political capital. But he knows that he presides over vast basins of oil. In the world of trump cards, he owns the pack, considering that Arabs and Persians prefer doing business with easterners. Operate from all the angles, play his hand smartly, know the territory, know his controllers better. His must conduct himself as if he is his own man, not one given to impulse and crassness. Most regrettably, in all this, Guyana’s place is that of a wisher and hoper (who is really for this country); a bystander and speculator (what is the man really up to); and a low-level player and contributor (everybody eats first, Guyana is last). Maduro knows this very well, so he weaves his psychological webs.

Part of Maduro’s mangled magic is that he likes to play the madman; it is part of his psychological battering ram. He revels in behaving as a man with a warlike message but having to hold off on any mission. He is not mad, and he has a mission. Make Guyana see matters his way. And get the Americans to give him some breathing space. He may not have the material edge, but he has the psychological upper hand, where Guyanese are concerned. We must depend on the goodwill of others. Maduro has what it takes to rock the local boat. He can do so all on his own. He has repeatedly.

