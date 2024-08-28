We living in strange times, man!

Kaieteur News – First, they tell we that women and men equal, then they turn ‘round and give all the alimony to the wife. But hear nah, things changing. Dem lawyers and lawmakers done change the game. Imagine this: a man can now claim alimony from he ex-wife! Yes, you read that right. Is like pigs flying or the rice price dropping—something nobody ever expect to see!

So all them years men been paying out till they pocket flat, now it look like the women gun have to feel the squeeze too. Dem Boys seh, imagine the look on she face when the judge seh, “Madam, you got to support your ex-husband now.” Is a whole new ball game, man. Is like cricket where de batsman and de bowler switch role, and nobody ain’t know who got to bat next.

But wait, it don’t stop there. Dem Boys seh if a man can get alimony, why he can’t get custody too? Imagine the judge saying, “Mr. Father, you is now de primary caretaker. You got to feed, clothe, and raise them children. And no, you can’t drop dem off by grandma every weekend!” All dem mothers out there, brace yourself, because the fathers coming for you, and this time, they coming with legal backing.

Fathers demanding equal rights now, and dem seh, if women can be breadwinners, then men can be homemakers too. So all dem lil children gun soon have to start calling their papa “Mr. Mom.” Dem boys seh the mothers better start learning to pay child support, because them courts looking to level the playing field.

Time gone when men use to give and give till dem ain’t got nothing left. Now, they looking to take some too. Is a whole new world, and dem men ready to step up and take they share. So ladies, watch out. The scales tipping, and dem fathers coming with receipts and they lawyer on speed dial.

Talk half. Leff half