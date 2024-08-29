Dem big trucks mashing up de road to de prison

Kaieteur News – Dem big trucks deh mashing up de road to de prison, and yuh got to wonder if dem drivers even know who got to use de road! Man, dem trucks heavier than a full Sunday pot of cook-up! Every time one pass, de whole place does shake like a mini-earthquake. And is not like dem trucks carrying feather or pillow; dem got bricks, cement, and everything but de kitchen sink.

Now, look, we understand de trucks got wuk to do, but man, ease up pon de poor road nah! De prisoners got to use dat same road, and when dem bounce around in de prison van, dem back can’t tek it. Yuh know is bad when even de prisoners begging fuh smooth ride. Dem does complain, “Ow, de road harder than we sentence!”

And don’t even talk about de government! Every time dem big trucks pass and mash up de road, is more money we got to borrow fuh fix it. De government does call up dem foreign bank and say, “Hey, we need a lil loan to patch up de potholes again. Yuh know dem trucks mekking it like Swiss cheese.” De foriegn bank people must be seh, “Y’all need to get yuh road situation under control. We can’t be handing out loans like free samples.”

But yuh know how it does go. Next thing yuh hear, de big trucks still on de road, de potholes getting bigger, and de government tekking another loan. Maybe dem should just rename de road “Loan Street” and call it a day. Or better yet, put up a sign: “Prisoners Need Smooth Ride—Drive Light!”

One day, dem prisoners might be holding up signs saying, “Fix de Road! Prisoners Deserve Comfort Too!” And at de rate dem big trucks breaking up de road, it won’t be long before dat happens. So, listen nah, truck drivers, do us all a favor: lighten up yuh load, and let de prisoners enjoy de lil road dem got left!

Talk half. Leff half