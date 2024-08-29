Latest update August 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Dem big trucks mashing up de road to de prison

Aug 29, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Dem big trucks deh mashing up de road to de prison, and yuh got to wonder if dem drivers even know who got to use de road! Man, dem trucks heavier than a full Sunday pot of cook-up! Every time one pass, de whole place does shake like a mini-earthquake. And is not like dem trucks carrying feather or pillow; dem got bricks, cement, and everything but de kitchen sink.

Now, look, we understand de trucks got wuk to do, but man, ease up pon de poor road nah! De prisoners got to use dat same road, and when dem bounce around in de prison van, dem back can’t tek it. Yuh know is bad when even de prisoners begging fuh smooth ride. Dem does complain, “Ow, de road harder than we sentence!”

And don’t even talk about de government! Every time dem big trucks pass and mash up de road, is more money we got to borrow fuh fix it. De government does call up dem foreign bank and say, “Hey, we need a lil loan to patch up de potholes again. Yuh know dem trucks mekking it like Swiss cheese.” De foriegn bank people must be seh, “Y’all need to get yuh road situation under control. We can’t be handing out loans like free samples.”

But yuh know how it does go. Next thing yuh hear, de big trucks still on de road, de potholes getting bigger, and de government tekking another loan. Maybe dem should just rename de road “Loan Street” and call it a day. Or better yet, put up a sign: “Prisoners Need Smooth Ride—Drive Light!”

One day, dem prisoners might be holding up signs saying, “Fix de Road! Prisoners Deserve Comfort Too!” And at de rate dem big trucks breaking up de road, it won’t be long before dat happens. So, listen nah, truck drivers, do us all a favor: lighten up yuh load, and let de prisoners enjoy de lil road dem got left!

Talk half. Leff half

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Falcons and Patriots collide in Season 12 opener

Falcons and Patriots collide in Season 12 opener

Aug 29, 2024

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024… Kaieteur Sports – Edition 12 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will commence this evening at 19:00 hrs with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons...
Read More
Motie climbs to number three in latest ICC T20 ranking

Motie climbs to number three in latest ICC T20...

Aug 29, 2024

Heart-breaking end to Malachi Austin’s medal hunt

Heart-breaking end to Malachi Austin’s medal...

Aug 29, 2024

Essequibo begins title defense against Demerara today

Essequibo begins title defense against Demerara...

Aug 29, 2024

Everest Masters, East Coast Aash Décor record victories

Everest Masters, East Coast Aash Décor record...

Aug 29, 2024

Knight Riders claim spot in Final

Knight Riders claim spot in Final

Aug 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]