Essequibo men charged for raping underaged girls

Aug 29, 2024

Kaieteur News – Two men from the Essequibo Coast, Region Two have been charged with rape and were granted bail in separate court appearances this week.

Nicolas Williams

Desmond George

The men were identified as Desmond George, a 35-year-old resident from Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast and Nicolas Williams, an 18-year-old from Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast.

George is accused of raping a woman from the Essequibo Coast on July 22, 2023, at Siriki, Upper Pomeroon River. He appeared on Monday at the Charity Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Tamieka Clark who read the charge to him.

The Prosecutor objected to bail. However, $300,000 bail was granted on condition that the accused reports to the Station Sergeant at the Charity Police Station every last Friday of the month.

George is set to return to court on September 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, Williams appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Clark on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old is charged with raping a female student under the age of 16 between September 1, 2023, and September 30, 2023. Despite objections to bail being granted, Williams was placed on $300,000 bail on condition that he must not interfere with the victim or her family.

He is scheduled to return to court on September 26, 2024 for the disclosure of statements.

Falcons and Patriots collide in Season 12 opener

