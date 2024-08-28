Construction worker remanded for killing Tuschen taxi driver

Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old Ronald Sackoon, a construction worker of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was on Tuesday remanded to prison for stabbing and causing the death of Leon Parahoo, a taxi driver of Tuschen, EBE.

The incident occurred between August 17 and 18, 2024 in Parika. Parahoo, who was hospitalised after the attack, succumbed to his injuries on August 23, 2024, while in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

Sackoon appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weaver at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, where the indictable charge was read to him. He was remanded to prison until September 23, 2024. Sackoon was represented by Attorney-at-law, Bernard Da Silva.

According to police statement presented in court, ranks had arrested and interviewed Alejandro Alli, a 22-year-old taxi driver and also an acquaintance of the suspect. Alli allegedly recounted that on the night of the stabbing, he had just dropped off a customer at Parika Junction from Tuschen when he was approached by Sackoon whom he had known for about three months. Sackoon, who had been drinking, requested a ride to Nancy’s Bar at Parika Access Road. During the journey, Sackoon told him to stop the car saying that he forgot something. He abruptly exited the vehicle heading in a northerly direction and returned minutes later with a knife, stating that he just “juck up” somebody (Parahoo). Sackoon then placed the knife to Alli’s neck and told him to drive.

Alli testified that Sackoon threatened him with the knife, ordering him to drive while warning that he would kill Alli’s family if he reported the incident. Fearful, Alli complied but eventually stopped the car, confronted Sackoon with a piece of wood that he normally keeps on the driver’s side of his car, and forced him out of the vehicle. Sackoon exited the car and fled towards the riverside. Alli later reported the incident to the police and guided them to Sackoon’s residence at Lot 531 Zeelugt North Housing Scheme.

Police conducted a search of Sackoon’s home, discovering two kitchen knives. Sackoon was taken to the Parika Police Station, where he was placed in custody. Authorities noted that Sackoon appeared to be behaving abnormally, possibly under the influence of alcohol or another substance. Further investigation revealed that Parahoo and Sackoon had a prior altercation in 2023, during which Parahoo had previously wounded Sackoon with a stab.