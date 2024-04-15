First Lady, Mexican Ambassador sponsor 300 special needs children, orphans to circus

Kaieteur News – Just about 300 children from orphanages and Special Education Needs schools across Guyana had the opportunity to experience the thrill of the Suarez Brothers’ Circus firsthand on Sunday through a collaborative effort between First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali and Mexico’s Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. Mauricio Vizcaíno Crespo.

The activity formed part of the First Lady’s Adopt-an-Orphanage initiative which aims to provide financial and psychosocial support to children in institutional care, a press release from the Office of the First lady said. The children were treated to a spectacular display of performing arts, acrobatics, and comedy from one of the main attractions – the clowns. It was evident that the activity was one which was thoroughly enjoyed by the children whose faces beamed with joy throughout the show.

The children also enjoyed Mexican snow cone and popcorn which were provided to them during the show. “Providing vulnerable children with opportunities like these is very important for their holistic

development. It improves their emotional well-being and their social skills, which impact their ability to lead independent, successful lives,” the First Lady said.

More than that, she said that the President’s One Guyana platform speaks directly to the inclusion of every Guyanese and every group at every level of society. “Our children, regardless of their circumstance or situation, must be included in activities which ordinary Guyanese are able to enjoy. They must be able to share similar experiences and be able to feel included in our society,” Mrs. Ali stressed.

For his part, Ambassador Vizcaíno who facilitated the activity, said that he was delighted to part of an initiative which helps to put a smile on the faces of children and adds value to their lives. “For Mexico, it is a great honour to share the talent and work of the artists of the Suarez Brothers’ Circus with all our Guyanese friends, but specially with this group of wonderful girls and boys who had the opportunity to come from different parts of Guyana to enjoy the show,” the

Ambassador shared.

He credited the First Lady and her office for partnering with the Mexican Embassy in Georgetown to host what he described as a special activity for Guyana’s children. The orphanages which currently benefit from the Adopt-an-Orphanage initiative include: Joshua

House Children Centre, Bless the Children’s Home, Ruimveldt Children’s Home, St. John Bosco Orphanage, Shaheed’s Boys Orphanage, Shaheed’s Girls Orphanage, St. Ann’s Orphanage,

Prabhu Sharan Orphanage, Hope Children’s Home, Red Cross Convalescence and Canaan Children’s Home.

The special needs schools which participated in Sunday’s activity were: Resource Unit for Special Needs Children in Linden, Beterverwagting Special Education Centre, New Amsterdam Special Needs School, East Bank Special Needs School, and Schoonord Learning Centre for Diverse Needs. The Suarez Brothers Circus out of Mexico is one of the more popular circuses in the world, featuring more than 30 different acts.