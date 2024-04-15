Latest update April 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Chevron-Hess tie up could drag until next year courtesy of Exxon – Hess says in securities filing

Apr 15, 2024 News

(OILPRICE.COM) Chevron’s acquisition of Guyana superstar Hess could be delayed until next year thanks to Exxon Mobil’s arbitration case, Hess said in a Friday securities filing.

Hess said in the filing that the $53 billion merger could be delayed until 2025. The deal was originally supposed to close this summer. Both Exxon and CNOOC have brought cases against the acquisition, arguing that, as current partners with Hess in the prolific Stabroek block, they legally have the right of first refusal. In October, Chevron said that it would purchase Hess Corporation in an all-stock transaction valued at a whopping $53 billion. The deal would give Chevron a bite at some of the world’s most coveted oil reserves in Guyana’s Stabroek block.

But in February, Exxon raised a challenge to Chevron’s takeover, claiming it had the first right of refusal on the stake that Chevron would absorb with the Hess acquisition. CNOOC quickly mounted a similar challenge. Chevron has argued that the right of first refusal does not apply because the deal is for the acquisition of the entirety of Hess, and not just for its Guyana assets.

Guyana has become a hotspot for oil exploration and development in recent years after Exxon and Hess found more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent offshore the South American country. Exxon, leading a consortium with Hess and CNOOC, is currently producing all the crude oil in Guyana—the world’s newest oil-producing nation.

Exxon holds a 45% stake in the Stabroek block, with Hess holding a 30% stake. Production from Stabroek is on track to soon reach 620,000 bpd, with some estimating this to rise to 1.2 million bpd by 2027. Without Hess’s share of Guyana’s assets in the mix, Chevron is unlikely to be interested in a Hess acquisition at all.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Jagdeo prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Darron Niles hat-trick, Slingerz FC sink Buxton United 6 – 0

Darron Niles hat-trick, Slingerz FC sink Buxton United 6 – 0

Apr 15, 2024

– GDF edge Western Tigers 3 – 0 to stay unbeaten Kaieteur Sports – Slingerz FC and the Guyana Defence Force maintained their impressive form in the KFC Elite League with victories on...
Read More
Kwakwani unbeaten, ‘Multi’ face mixed results

Kwakwani unbeaten, ‘Multi’ face mixed results

Apr 15, 2024

Fruta/CPCE/Nexgen Golf Tournament a massive success

Fruta/CPCE/Nexgen Golf Tournament a massive...

Apr 15, 2024

GSSF host successful Steel Challenge Tier 1 Match

GSSF host successful Steel Challenge Tier 1 Match

Apr 15, 2024

Archibald, Baird shine bright in Cayenne

Archibald, Baird shine bright in Cayenne

Apr 15, 2024

Malteenoes Sports Club gets cricket gear

Malteenoes Sports Club gets cricket gear

Apr 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A Crisis of Governance

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – Guyana finds itself grappling with an electricity crisis that threatens not just... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]