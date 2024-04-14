Missing man now wanted for murder

Kaieteur News – A man, who was days ago reported missing by his mother across social media platforms, is now wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Bartica Gold Miner, Zaheer Mohammed Sherriff and his worker Donovan Washington.

Police on Saturday issued a wanted bulletin for Romain Henry, 19, whose last known address is Best Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Police also issued a wanted a bulletin for another Fredricks’ brother in connection with the same offence.

He was identified as Kellon Fredricks, 21, an individual who was wanted for multiple robberies.

On Thursday, two Fredricks brothers, Travis and Fernando, were remanded to prison for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

On the morning of March 3 last Bartica Businessman, Zaheer Mohammed Sheriff, 50, and a former national athlete who worked with him, Donovan Washington, 26, were murdered by bandits while returning from Arimu Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Mohammed owned a land dredge in the backdam. He had reportedly started his day early with prayers at the Masjid in Bartica before leaving with Washington for Arimu Backdam on an ATV (four wheel bike. They had gone in there to wash down (a process of washing separate gold from mats placed in a sluice box to trap the precious metal) and bring out production (the gold).

According to police reports they left with 102 ounces of raw gold worth some $37M but at around 10:00hrs that day, they were both shot dead and the gold stolen. The dead businessman’s General Manager (GM) Joel Stephen, 39, told police that Mohammed and Washington were killed some five minutes after leaving camp. He recalled hearing “several loud explosions which he suspected to be gunshots”, police said.

Stephen reportedly followed the directions of the sounds and after walking for 500 meters away from camp he found his boss and Washington dead in the trail with visible gunshot wounds to their bodies. Not only did he discover that the gold they were carrying was gone but Mohammed’s two licensed guns, a .32 pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun, were stolen. Police had reported that investigators learnt that the businessman and his worker were attacked by two masked men on a Red ATV (four-wheel bike).