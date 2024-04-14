Latest update April 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Iran launches dozens of drones at Israel

Apr 14, 2024 News

An Iranian drone, September 2022 [Iranian Army office via AFP]

An Iranian drone, September 2022 [Iranian Army office via AFP]

U.S. and Israel confirm that an aerial attack on Israeli territory is under way as Jordan and Iraq close their airspace.

Al Jazeera – Iran has launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel, according to Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC said on Saturday that it has released the drones and missiles under the operation “True Promise”, adding that the move is part of the punishment for “Israeli crimes”.

Syria put on high alert its Russian-made Pantsir ground-to-air defence systems around the capital Damascus and major bases in the event of an Israeli strike, army sources told the Reuters news agency.

Meanwhile, Iraq, Jordan and Israel announced that they closed their airspace.

The development comes nearly two weeks after an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria killed seven IRGC members.

“Iran launched UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel,” Israel’s army’s spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said late on Saturday.

“We are on high alert and readiness,” he added in a televised address, saying the drones would take several hours before reaching Israel’s airspace.

Israel has been on heightened alert since its strike on Damascus on April 1, even though it did not comment on the attack. Iran pledged revenge and a retaliatory attack had been expected.

President Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel was prepared for a “direct attack from Iran”.

Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant said Israel was “closely monitoring a planned attack” against it by Iran and its allies in the region.

The United States said Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel, which is likely to unfold over several hours.

US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement that President Joe Biden is regularly updated by his national security team and is in constant communication with Israeli officials, US partners and allies.

‘A country waiting’

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian armed forces seized a container ship linked to Israel near the Strait of Hormuz.

“We know that planes are patrolling in the skies above [Israel], we know that Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with his war cabinets, his security cabinets this evening,” said Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem.

“We understand that they are considering shutting down the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv for the whole country. So this is a country… waiting for those drones to arrive.”

Challands said that although Haggari did not confirm how long it would take, “it will have to go through several countries’ airspace … They could take about nine hours to arrive”.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Jagdeo prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to crushing 212 run win over Scorpions 

Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to crushing 212 run win over Scorpions 

Apr 14, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 4… Kaieteur Sports – Defending Regional 4-Day Champions Guyana Harpy Eagles surged to a 212- run win over Jamaica Scorpions yesterday,...
Read More
Hetmyer the hero as Royals take low-scoring thriller

Hetmyer the hero as Royals take low-scoring...

Apr 14, 2024

Omar Sam sensational for Chase’s Academic with 4 goals

Omar Sam sensational for Chase’s Academic with...

Apr 14, 2024

Team Mohamed sponsors Kataleya Sam to Pan Am Chess Championships in Florida

Team Mohamed sponsors Kataleya Sam to Pan Am...

Apr 14, 2024

Bartica Easter Regatta deemed a huge succeed – Chairman Williams

Bartica Easter Regatta deemed a huge succeed...

Apr 14, 2024

GCB/ECB unearth talent with the establishment of academies

GCB/ECB unearth talent with the establishment of...

Apr 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]