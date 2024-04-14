Iran launches dozens of drones at Israel

U.S. and Israel confirm that an aerial attack on Israeli territory is under way as Jordan and Iraq close their airspace.

Al Jazeera – Iran has launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel, according to Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC said on Saturday that it has released the drones and missiles under the operation “True Promise”, adding that the move is part of the punishment for “Israeli crimes”.

Syria put on high alert its Russian-made Pantsir ground-to-air defence systems around the capital Damascus and major bases in the event of an Israeli strike, army sources told the Reuters news agency.

Meanwhile, Iraq, Jordan and Israel announced that they closed their airspace.

The development comes nearly two weeks after an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria killed seven IRGC members.

“Iran launched UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel,” Israel’s army’s spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said late on Saturday.

“We are on high alert and readiness,” he added in a televised address, saying the drones would take several hours before reaching Israel’s airspace.

Israel has been on heightened alert since its strike on Damascus on April 1, even though it did not comment on the attack. Iran pledged revenge and a retaliatory attack had been expected.

President Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel was prepared for a “direct attack from Iran”.

Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant said Israel was “closely monitoring a planned attack” against it by Iran and its allies in the region.

The United States said Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel, which is likely to unfold over several hours.

US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement that President Joe Biden is regularly updated by his national security team and is in constant communication with Israeli officials, US partners and allies.

‘A country waiting’

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian armed forces seized a container ship linked to Israel near the Strait of Hormuz.

“We know that planes are patrolling in the skies above [Israel], we know that Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with his war cabinets, his security cabinets this evening,” said Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem.

“We understand that they are considering shutting down the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv for the whole country. So this is a country… waiting for those drones to arrive.”

Challands said that although Haggari did not confirm how long it would take, “it will have to go through several countries’ airspace … They could take about nine hours to arrive”.