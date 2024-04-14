Exploring the world through the eyes of a Travel Agent

By Anasa Williams

Waterfalls Magazine – Embarking on a journey to explore the world is an exciting prospect. Such experiences are filled with endless possibilities and excitement.

However, for some, the idea of planning a trip may seem daunting, as they just want that perfect experience. This anxious feeling can become a seamless and enriching adventure with the assistance of a reputable travel agent or agency.

This is where, Michelle McLean, a 45-year-old independent travel agent comes in. After a number of years in the business, McLean launched her travel agency in partnership with international agency, Inteletravel on February 13, 2024 exactly one day before the international day of love. Her company, Travel Legacy BGI was launched in keeping with the passion that kept Mc Lean interested and employed in the field.

The hardworking wife and mother of five who hails from Guyana but resides in Barbados told The Waterfalls “I have a love for adventure and travelling. Everyone who knows me can always say I love an adventure.”

She highlighted that one of the most remarkable benefits of delving into the industry is to have persons entrust their travel dreams to her expertise.

Mc Lean emphasized that, “Yes, we know that securing financial stability, the freedom to work at your own pace and to be your own boss, is key however, such a venture allows a person to gain more knowledge and experience. As mentioned before, working in this industry brings a whole new adventure being able to understand a person’s travel needs and to meet those specific requirements.”

With nothing but an invaluable experience to offer, Mc Lean said that her agency – Travel Legacy BGI can have their customers be rest assured that every aspect of their journey is well planned and executed. Their services extend from flights, hotel accommodations, cruises, travel activities and so much more.

“When I joined with InteleTravel, they provided me with the relevant training to launch my agency. The services offered were so great that I could not leave out my beautiful country Guyana. I was so eager to share this service with persons from Guyana.”

With a simple visit to the webpage, she said potential clients can make a booking from any location in the world to any destination.

Noting that these persons are often seeking guidance, Mclean indicated that, “The tips offered can elevate a person’s travel experience. They may not have an idea as to what they want therefore; you have to do the work for them.”

She continued that “through contact with suppliers, you gain access to hidden gems and unique travel experiences which the [client] may not have been able to find on their own and then you put these suggestions to the potential clients.”

Stress-Free Travel

With travel suppliers such as Expedia TAAP, Fare Buzz, Centrav, Royal Caribbean Cruise line, Carnivals Cruise line and so such much more, the dedicated travel agent aims to ensure that all clients travel are hassle free. “We excel in curating bespoke experiences that cater to individual preferences and aspirations. We are able to just gather the basic information and just hand it to the client.”

She stressed that whether a person may seek a tranquil retreat amidst nature’s splendor or an adrenaline-fueled escapade in a bustling metropolis, Travel Legacy BGI possesses the ability to transform your travel fantasies into reality.

“We understand that planning a trip can be tedious but our attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction guarantees that your travel experience unfolds seamlessly, affording you the luxury of indulging in the wonders of the world without a care in the world.”

Mc Lean stated that while navigating the complexities of travel logistics, which often time overshadow the excitement of the journey, a clear understanding of the customer’s desires and interests can be crafted into their itineraries.

She noted that customizing every facet of the journey guarantees that each traveler returns home with cherished memories that are uniquely their own.

Mc Lean said it’s like looking at a blank canvas to paint your memories.

“I’m sure you would like to have nothing but pleasant experience to live in your mind… This will make their trip resonate with their spirit of adventure. All in all, it ensures that every moment is infused with wonder and delight.”

Though just starting McLean said Travel Legacy BGI is set to expand its borders

“It is my hope that I can expand my agency all across Guyana. I want to make Travel Legacy BGI not only my family name but a name which resonates within all homes in Guyana.” the entrepreneur said.

The travel agent is very much passionate about her future goals as she cited that there were 30 years in a wealth of knowledge and experience that was shared with her through her partner Inteletravel.

According to her, the decision to embark on a journey with a travel agency transcends the conventional notions of travel, offering a transformative and enriching experience.

She noted too the amalgamation of expert guidance, tailored experiences, and stress-free travel culminates in a sojourn that is nothing short of extraordinary. As such, the travel agent urges potential clients, to consider the immeasurable value of entrusting their travel aspirations to a reputable travel agency, as they contemplate their next adventure.

Bookings can be made by visiting her webpage michellemclean.Inteletravel.com or contact via +1 (246) 824 2849 or on WhatsApp (592) 666 2852.