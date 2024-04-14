Edghill orders contractors to remedy substandard roads built in Region Three

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill has ordered contractors to remedy the substandard roads built in Region Three.

The Minister, during a visit to several of the roads constructed in Region Three, inspected the durability and standard of the roads in Naamyrck Backdam. Upon his inspection, he ordered that the contractor correct the asphaltic concrete pavement to meet the standards and technical specifications outlined in the contract.

Minister Edghill in an official statement said that “This cannot be accepted the way it is. This has failed the test so this got to be used as a leveling course and now you got to get proper, quality asphalt for the entire road, and we got to finish this up before next week Wednesday”.

The Minister made it clear in his statement as well, that the corrections on the project would not be done at any additional cost to the government.

“Whenever we do work in any community, one thing we have in mind is the people. The beneficiaries are the ultimate goal, their satisfaction,” the minister said.

On June 8, 2023, The Government of Guyana signed 58 contracts for road works across Region 3. Among those roads are the ones completed in Naamyrck Backdam. During the signing ceremony, The Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar noted that the projects will overhaul community roads that are in the a state of disrepair.