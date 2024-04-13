Latest update April 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Woman accused of snatching gold bangle granted bail

Apr 13, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old pastry maker, who is accused of robbing a man of his gold bangle, was granted $75,000 bail when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Rophro Peters of Middle Road, La Penitence made her first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, where the Robbery with Violence charge was read to her.

The mother of two pleaded not guilty to the charge that alleged that on Monday at Croal Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of others, and inflicting violence immediately before or after, she robbed Victor Daniels of his gold bangle valued $235,000.

Peters’ lawyer pleaded with the court to grant the woman bail in a reasonable sum while noting that she is the sole breadwinner for her household. The Attorney assured the court that Peters is not a flight risk.

Bail was objected to by the prosecutor due to the seriousness and gravity of the offence. Further, the prosecutor reminded the court that the penalty for the offence is equivalent to five years’ imprisonment.

Notwithstanding, Magistrate Nurse placed Peters on $75,000 bail. She is scheduled to return to court on May 24, 2024 for statements.

