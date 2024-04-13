All are welcome!

Kaieteur News – De Pee Pee Pee is now challenging de Big Tent on Durban Park as de best show in town. De show must go on and de party is now accepting any and everybody fuh membership.

Dem fellas believe in inclusion. Dem welcoming anybody into their political fold. You got a rap sheet longer than the line at de market? No problem! Step right up, mate, Pee Pee Pee got your back!

So, who we got parading around in dis Pee Pee Pee procession? Well, first up, we got de career floor-crossers. Dese fellas switch parties more times than a traffic light in rush hour. One minute dey red, de next minute dey green, all for a seat at de table.

Then we got dem political rejects. Dey couldn’t make it in de big leagues, so dey end up here, scraping de bottom of de political barrel. But hey, Pee Pee Pee ain’t picky. Dey’ll take anyone with a pulse and a penchant for pandemonium.

And oh, don’t forget ’bout dem ex-convicts. Dese fellas done their time now dey trading de prison jumpsuit for a politician’s suit. Talk ’bout a career change!

But wait, there’s more! Pee Pee Pee even got space for de hangers-on, de groupies, and de yes-men who nod along to anything just to feel relevant.

Dem boys seh de Pee Pee Pee got a new motto: “Inclusion at any cost!” But some ah we wondering if dat includes de kitchen sink too.

So, what’s de Pee Pee Pee policy platform? Well, dat’s anyone’s guess! Dey flip-flopping more than a fish outta water. But hey, who needs coherent policies when you got a colorful cast of characters like dis? It’s like watching a circus act.

Talk Half! Leff Half!