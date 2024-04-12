Simulation Lab for nursing students opens in Region 9

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Thursday commissioned the first Simulation Laboratory at the Lethem Regional Hospital with the aim of enhancing healthcare education and training for nurses.

The laboratory was commissioned by Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony.

Kaieteur News understands that this facility will serve as a crucial learning hub for students enrolled in the Hybrid Professional Nursing programme and the Hybrid Nursing Assistant programme in the region.

The laboratory, which will be managed by Registered Nurse, Deshona Mentis, is set to provide students with hands-on experience and practical skills crucial for their future careers in healthcare. Through immersive simulations and cutting-edge equipment, students will have the opportunity to develop their clinical competencies in a safe and controlled environment, ultimately enhancing the quality of patient care in the region.

Minister Anthony said the concept of the simulation centers came about after the authorities examined the new approach of training healthcare professionals.

He said when the government took office one of the things that was observed is that there is a deficit of healthcare professionals in the system. This, when they examined with their training methods, demonstrated that most of the persons that needed to be trained hail from remote communities and would have to travel to Georgetown to be trained.

“The amount of training per year was not enough to fill the gap that we have and in most in our institutions if we did not do something differently then we’ll be constantly be having those gaps. So we decided that we wanted to have a different way of training people apart from the face to face training. We came up with a system where we put the theoretical content of the training online and that you would be able to access the training online and then when you had to do practical things that we will have simulation centers where you can practice,” Dr. Anthony explained.

It was noted the simulation laboratory would be established wherever there is training ongoing for student nurses across the country. Just recently, a similar laboratory was commissioned at the Linden Hospital Complex in Region 10.

Also on Thursday, the minister launched the Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) programme and the Community Health Worker (CHW) programme aimed at further strengthening healthcare services in Region Nine.

Currently, 28 MLT students and 40 CHW students are being trained.