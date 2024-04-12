Man found with narcotics during roadblock jailed 3 years

Latest update April 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 12, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 27-year- old a construction worker of Marshall Street Annandale, East Coast Demerara was charged and sentenced to prison for three years on Thursday for possession of narcotics while travelling in a minibus.
Kellon Adams made his first court appearance before Magistrate Allen Wilson at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him. Adams was charged with the Offence of Possession of Narcotic for the purpose of Trafficking- Contrary to Section 5 (i) a (i) of the Narcotic, Drug, and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act 10/2010. He pleaded guilty to the charge.
Police reported that during a roadblock on the Helena Public Road, East Coast Demerara between 16:00 hrs and 17:20 hrs on Monday, several vehicles including minibus–BAC 6035 were stopped. The suspect was observed acting suspiciously while police were inspecting the minibus. In the minibus police found two bulky transparent plastic bags, containing 3, 563 grams of marijuana. Adams was told of the offense, cautioned and was taken to the Mahaica Police Station. After Adams pleaded guilty to the charge of the offence Magistrate Wilson sentenced him to three years imprisonment.
