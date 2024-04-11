GFC threatens legal action against drivers of overladen trucks

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) is threatening legal action against truck drivers destroying the nation’s roadways with overladen vehicles.

According to the GFC, it has “been observed that some modes of transport are transporting excessive pieces/volume of both logs and lumber.” This practice, according to the GFC, “is very dangerous and contributes to the deterioration of the road/waterways.”

Underscoring safety measure protocol, GFC cautioned too that persons are not permitted to sit on the lumber nor in the tray of the trucks. Additionally, the GFC reiterated the need for “forest produce being transported must be in compliance with the designated weight limited.”

These in addition to the use of traffic cones, and reflectors being prominently displayed on the extreme end of the forest produce being transported. The GFC is adamant that non-compliance will not be tolerated “and will be dealt with the full force of the law.” The GFC is the key agency responsible for advising the subject minister on issues relating to forest policy, forestry laws and regulations in addition to being responsible for administration and management of all State Forest land.

