Latest update April 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GFC threatens legal action against drivers of overladen trucks

Apr 11, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

One of the logging trucks referenced by the GFC in its threat

One of the logging trucks referenced by the GFC in its threat

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) is threatening legal action against truck drivers destroying the nation’s roadways with overladen vehicles.

According to the GFC, it has “been observed that some modes of transport are transporting excessive pieces/volume of both logs and lumber.” This practice, according to the GFC, “is very dangerous and contributes to the deterioration of the road/waterways.”

Underscoring safety measure protocol, GFC cautioned too that persons are not permitted to sit on the lumber nor in the tray of the trucks. Additionally, the GFC reiterated the need for “forest produce being transported must be in compliance with the designated weight limited.”

These in addition to the use of traffic cones, and reflectors being prominently displayed on the extreme end of the forest produce being transported. The GFC is adamant that non-compliance will not be tolerated “and will be dealt with the full force of the law.” The GFC is the key agency responsible for advising the subject minister on issues relating to forest policy, forestry laws and regulations in addition to being responsible for administration and management of all State Forest land.

The work of the Commission is guided by a National Forest Plan that has been developed to address the forest policy. Additionally, the Commission develops and monitors standards for forest sector operations, develops and implements forest protection and conservation strategies, oversees forest research and provides support and guidance to forest education and training. See departments for a list of departments in the GFC.  The GFC is governed by a board of directors appointed by the President. The board is responsible for the performance of the functions conferred on the Commission by the Act.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO HIDING EXXON’S SKULLDUGGERIES!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Savory 127* anchors Harpy Eagles after tough opening day at Sabina Park 

Savory 127* anchors Harpy Eagles after tough opening day at Sabina...

Apr 11, 2024

CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 1 – GHE vs. JS – GHE 1st innings Day 1 (278-8)  Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles wicket-keeper Kemol Savory carried his team with...
Read More
World Athletics introduces prize money for Olympic gold medalists

World Athletics introduces prize money for...

Apr 11, 2024

Fixtures confirmed for 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League

Fixtures confirmed for 2024 Republic Bank...

Apr 11, 2024

Appadu (Stolen Money) leads points standing after 4 races

Appadu (Stolen Money) leads points standing after...

Apr 11, 2024

Drayton, Narine, Joshi take top honours at April Open Rapid Chess C/Ship

Drayton, Narine, Joshi take top honours at April...

Apr 11, 2024

GCB Male Under19 Super50 bowls off tomorrow

GCB Male Under19 Super50 bowls off tomorrow

Apr 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]