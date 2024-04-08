Waramuri Top, North, South, Charlestown Secondary register wins ahead of KO stages

2024 Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The culminating day of the initial phase of the 2024 Milo Schools Under-18 Football tournament witnessed thrilling encounters, marked by several surprising results. As Leonora Secondary, Abram Zuil Secondary, Bishops High, South Ruimveldt Secondary, Charlestown Secondary, Waramuri Top, and New Central High demonstrated commendable resilience to clinch victories, concluding the third round of the competition.

Six matches unfolded across the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Queen’s College (QC) venues. At the MoE venue, Bishops High clashed with Hopetown Secondary in Match #31. The encounter started cautiously, with both teams evenly matched. However, the deadlock was broken in the 67th minute when Micaiah Defreitas of Bishops High executed a flawless free-kick, securing a 1-0 win over Hopetown. Despite subsequent efforts, the score remained unchanged, as Bishops High cart off with a well-deserved win.

In the ensuing match, Charlestown Secondary mirrored Bishops High’s success by defeating defending champions Santa Rosa Secondary with a solitary goal from Dilshawn Alleyne in the 66th minute. Waramuri Top later continued their winning streak, triumphing 2-0 over President College (PC). Odel Holmes and Rondel Peters contributed crucial goals in the 53rd and 46th minutes, respectively, steering Waramuri Top to another comfortable victory.

At the QC ground, Abram Zuil Secondary stunned North Ruimveldt (Multilateral) Secondary 3-2, with goals from Omar Kendel, Jeraldo Culpeper, and Eron Benjamin.

South Ruimveldt Secondary showcased a dominant display, overpowering L’Aventure Secondary 5-1, courtesy of goals from Derwayne Hardy, Seon Grant, and Devonte Gaima. Mark Phillips was the star of the match finishing with two goals in the 2nd and 5th minute.

New Central High also secured their first win against Queen’s College with a steady 2-1 victory, aided by an own goal and a strike from Trevor Gordon (65’).

The Petra organised event progresses to the knockout stage this weekend, with exciting round of 16 matches. Currently, Chase’s Academic Foundation, West Ruimveldt and Waramuri Top lead Groups A, C, and E with 9 points each. Dolphin leads Group B with 7 points, while Anns Grove and South Ruimveldt maintain their positions atop Groups D and F, respectively.

The tournament, sponsored by Massy Distribution under the Milo Brand, receives support from MVP Sports, Yellow Steel Inc., the Ministry of Education, Blue Water Shipping, and the Guyana Football Federation.