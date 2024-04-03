Oil is doomsday for Guyana without ring-fencing and renegotiation of Exxon contract – Local Activist tells BBC

Environmental Activist, Vanda Radzik during an interview with British Journalist and Host of the BBC HARDtalk, Stephen Sackur.

Kaieteur News – Environmental Activist, Vanda Radzik believes that the oil and sector spells doomsday for Guyana without a renegotiation of the lopsided oil contract and the implementation of ring-fencing provision.

Radzik made these comments while responding to questions posed by journalist and host of the BBC’s Hard Talk, Stephen Sackur.

During the interview with Hard Talk which was aired on BBC on March 27 last, Radzik explained that Guyana like the rest of the Caribbean is vulnerable to the effects of climate change; effects that are exacerbated by petroleum activities by big oil companies such as ExxonMobil—Guyana’s main contractor in the sector.

From an environmentalist’s perspective, she opined that the Guyanese authorities have been turning a blind eye to the impacts that oil production and fossil fuel have had on the environment. “I am not convinced and it seems as if our authorities, the powers that be, politically and otherwise are like oblivious to these facts…They are oblivious to the fact that Guyana and the Caribbean are one of the most vulnerable places on the whole wide world and on planet earth in terms of climate change…and yet, we are ploughing ahead…”

Sackur then enquired from Radzik whether she believes that the Government should forego exploration of the resource that has the potential of earning tens of billions of dollars. “So, what’s your alternative suggestion the government walks away from tens of billions of dollars of income that comes with oil production. Simply, doesn’t allow any of that oil and gas to be exploited?” the BBC journalist queried.

In response to a question, Radzik said that Guyana has very few options. She asserted: “I think there is a spectrum of opinions on this. On one end of the spectrum, you have those that say leave the oil in the ground and on the other end of the spectrum, you have people in Guyana who are vociferously saying renegotiate the contract, put in place the ring-fencing provision let us get the best deal we can get out of these resources instead of the worse deal and let the people of Guyana including civil society have a real stake and a say in how this is to be done, otherwise I believe its doom’s day.”

Publisher of Kaieteur News, Glenn Lall has been on the forefront of calls for a renegotiation of the repulsive agreement Guyana signed with ExxonMobil for several years. The publisher has also been appealing to Guyanese politicians to ensure future Stabroek Block projects are ring-fenced.

Last December, while speaking on his radio programme, Lall said this was his only Christmas wish. The businessman said, “All I want is for the Guyanese politicians to ring-fence each new oil project, starting with the 6th one. If that is done, the trauma, the burden, and hardships will no longer be on the Guyanese people’s backs.”

He reasoned that Guyana’s 83,000 square miles can be transformed with better wages and increased old age pensions and the country can also upgrade its water and electricity supply and assist Guyanese with combating the high cost of living.

Importantly, Lall pointed out that the revenues to be earned by ring-fencing the oil projects can build and upgrade highways and transform the country’s medical facilities. To this end, the newspaper Publisher said, “Fence those new oil projects and our children will have the best quality education, in comfort and style. Fence the oil projects and Guyana will never have to run to foreign banks for loans, Guyana can become lenders rather than borrowers, fence every new oil project and our present and our children’s future is secure and set for generations to come.”