Man remanded, co-accused granted bail for stealing safe with $7M

Kaieteur News – After allegedly breaking in and stealing a safe with $7milllion from Dalip Trading Enterprise, two men landed before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty on Thursday, where they had to answer to a break-and enter-and-larceny charge.

Thirty-year-old Keon Simon, a Port knocker of Charlestown, Georgetown and 63-year-old Ryan Khan, a fisherman of Albouystown, Georgetown both made their first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate McGusty, where the charge was read to them. The duo pleaded not guilty to the charge that stated, on March 25, 2024 at Lot 1114 Broad and Lombard Street, Charlestown, they broke into and entered, the business place of Dalip Trading Enterprises and stole a safe with $7million, and a quantity of receipts and cheques.

This publication had reported that on March 25, 2024 at about 04:00hrs and 5:30hrs, the security guard said he was alerted to sounds coming from the hardware store. He reportedly made checks and saw the four men exiting the building with the safe. The security guard did not attempt to stop the men nor did he pursue them because he was unarmed.

Detectives were informed of the situation and during their investigation discovered that the building houses several offices and is secured by internal locks and reinforced by iron grills, It is noted too that the security hut is located on the eastern side of the building and the safe was stolen from the cashier’s office located on the bottom flat of the hardware store. The cashier’s office police said it has a metal door and is also secured with internal locks. Police observed that there were no signs of forced entry into the building but noted that the metal door to the cashier’s office was prised open. The bandits after gaining entry ransacked the office before fetching away the safe.

Detectives are presently reviewing CCTV footage which they obtained.

During the court proceedings, Khan was represented by Attorney-at-Law Patrice Henry, who refuted the claims levelled against his client. The attorney highlighted that nothing linked Khan to the offence he is being charged with before the court. He added that the only evidence police has against Khan was that of an oral statement given from the co-accused (Simon) which stated he (Khan) was involved by assisting in opening the safe. The lawyer also highlighted that the video footage obtained by police shows that his client was nowhere to be seen. Henry noted that such evidence against Khan is an invalidation of his constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, an unrepresented Simon pleaded with the court for bail to be granted to him. The prosecution objected on the grounds of the seriousness of the offence he has before the court. Bail was also objected on the fact that he (Simon) appeared before the city court multiple times for offences of similar nature. The prosecutor also disclosed that during a video interview conducted with Simon, he admitted to the offence and told police Khan helped him getting the safe open.

The Magistrate after listening to the lawyer and the prosecution remanded Simon and granted bail to Khan in the sum of 300, 000 with reporting conditions attached. As such, Khan is required to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station on the first and third Friday’s of every month until the conclusion of the matter. The duo is scheduled to return to court on April 16, 2024.