Fishermen arrested after raiding tomb

Kaieteur News – Two fishermen were arrested by police on Thursday after they allegedly broke into a tomb at Murphy Dam Cemetery, Rosignol, Berbice and stole $28,000 in valuables.

The two arrested were identified as Khalil Madramootoo, also known as ‘Prito’, a 31-year-old fisherman of Lot 41 McKenzie Street, Murphy Dam, Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice and Lindon Davis, also known as ‘Mama G’, a 38-year-old fisherman also of McKenzie Street, Murphy Dam, Rosignol Village, Berbice.

Madramootoo and Davis are accused of breaking into the tomb of 52-year-old Muneshwar Jawahir, between March 17 and March 19, 2024 at the Murphy Dam Cemetery. It is alleged that the duo vandalized and stole valuables that were in the tomb with the Jawahir’s corpse.

According to a police report, on Thursday at about 12:30hrs, police acting on information proceeded to lot 41 McKenzie Street, Murphy Dam, Rosignol Village. Upon police arrival, Madramootoo was contacted. He was arrested and questioned about the incident.

Whilst being questioned by ranks, Madramootoo reportedly admitted to being involved in the desecration of the tomb.

The suspect then disclosed that Davis was the person who broke into the tomb and together they stole about $28,000 cash from the coffin.

Acting on the information provided by Madramootoo, police visited McKenzie Street, Murphy Dam where Davis was arrested.

Davis denied any involvement in the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.