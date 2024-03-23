Latest update March 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Food for the Poor Guyana pays fine, secures release of prisoner

Mar 23, 2024 News

The handing over ceremony.

The handing over ceremony.

Kaieteur News – Food for the Poor (Guyana) Incorporated (FFP) has paid the fine and secured the release of a non-violent offender on Friday.

The non-violent offender was incarcerated after he was unable to pay a fine imposed on him for an offence.

The Guyana Prison Service in a statement via its Facebook Page on Friday said that the prisoner was informed of his release by Ms. Andrea Benjamin at a simple ceremony and she urged him to take the opportunity to change his life.

“We all make mistakes and we all deserve a second chance. Food for the Poor is here to grant you that second chance by paying the fine to ensure that you spend Easter, and everyday thereafter, with your families and friends,” Ms. Benjamin said

Acting Deputy Director of Prisons, Kevin Pilgrim also offered words of encouragement to the inmate. He also thanked FFP for its continued support.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the inmate was gifted with food hampers which included a loaf of bread, clothing, personal care items and a Bible.  He was also provided with cash for assistance with transportation.

Twice a year, the week of Christmas and during Easter’s Holy Week, the Food for the Poor Prison Ministry Programme has been intervening to help release inmates who have committed minor offenses.

