Patentia boy stabbed to death by teen gang

Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old resident of Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Wednesday night lost his life after he came under attack by a group of teenagers who reportedly lashed and stabbed him several times about his body.

Dead is Aron Bess, of Lot 234 Patentia. According to police, around 21:30hrs on Wednesday, Bess was walking from Two Field in Patentia and was heading to a nearby shop to make a purchase. While on his way, Bess came under attack by the suspects who began pelting him with bottles and bricks. The attack, police stated stemmed from an old misunderstanding. “As Bess continued his journey, the suspects approached him, and one of the teens dealt him two lashes with a piece of steel while the other teen took out a knife from his waist and dealt him several stabs about his body,” the police reported. After committing the attack, the suspects fled the scene.

Kaieteur News was told that before tragedy struck, Bess had just left a relative’s birthday to purchase a drink at a shop. On Thursday, one of Bess’ aunts, Natasha related to Kaieteur News that she received a call around 22:00hrs from a relative informing her that Bess was killed. “I got a phone call after 10 because I was sleeping and I heard Aron dead. So when my cousin tell me Aron dead, I say what, she say yea, come now. So when I get there at the scene, I see the crowd of people,” she recalled.

She said when she saw her nephew, it was a gruesome scene, as he was lying in a pool of blood. Natasha said she is unclear what transpired on the night of the incident but what was related to her was that two to three weeks ago, Bess was reportedly robbed by the suspects. “They robbed him like two to three weeks back and he run them down with a next cousin of mine, and so they saw him last night when he go to buy the drink he alone, they decide to attack him,” she related.

It was reported by the police that Bess after he was attacked was picked up by residents in the area and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said upon examination of his body, wounds were discovered to his left upper chest, left lower stomach area and right-side neck (jugular vein). His body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home where a post mortem will be conducted.

This publication was informed that a 17-year-old school dropout and another teen have since been apprehended and is assisting police with the ongoing investigations. Another suspect, a 16-year-old student from Skull City Patentia is still in hiding. Kaieteur News was informed that Bess was residing with his grandfather before he met his demise and leaves to mourn a sibling and other relatives.