GMR&S announced Guyoil as official gas and lubricant partner

Mar 21, 2024 Sports

Azaad Hassan, GMR&SC’s 2023 Sports Tuner Champion.

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) announced yesterday that Guyoil will serve as the official gas and lubricant partner for the 2024 racing season.

The partnership, according to the GMR&SC, marks a significant collaboration between two pillars of the motorsport industry in Guyana.

“Guyoil’s Super95 gasoline and Castrol Lubricants are renowned for their quality and performance, making them the ideal choice to fuel the adrenaline-pumping action on the track,” GMR&SC said in a release.

GMR&SC added, “As a long-standing supporter of motorsport, Guyoil has a proven track record of success, with drivers clinching various championships while using their fuel and lubricant.”

Among the notable achievements are Azaad Hassan, the 2023 Sports Tuner Champion, and Troy Muir, the 2022 Street Tuner Champion, both of whom clinched their victories with Guyoil products.

The GMR&SC said Hassan and Muir’s achievements are a testament to the exceptional quality and performance of Guyoil’s fuel and lubricant, solidifying their reputation as the go-to choice for motorsport enthusiasts.

The partnership between GMRSC and Guyoil, the release said, underscores a shared commitment to excellence in motorsport.
“With Guyoil’s support, we look forward to delivering an exhilarating season of racing that will captivate audiences and showcase the best of Guyana’s motorsport talent,” GMR&SC noted.

