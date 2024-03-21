Bandits in Zeelugt blitz – flee with over $400K cash after attacking Superbet’s customers

Latest update March 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Bandits robbed a Superbet agent at Zeelugt, West Coast Demerara and the customers of over $400,000 in cash and items on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred around 19:35hrs at Natasha’s Superbet. Police in a statement said that, “the armed suspects robbed the Superbet establishment of $109,000 (cash), property of Natasha Roberts, a 34-year-old businesswoman. The bandits also robbed a 20-year-old cashier of his gold chain valued at $100,000, one iPhone 8 valued at $80,000 and one black Sports haversack valued at $5,000 (total value – $185,000).”
“The suspects also robbed a 34-year-old barber of one Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued at $60,000 and $10,000 (cash, Guyana currency), a total value of $70,000. A 42-year-old carpenter who was also at the Superbet outlet was robbed of one Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued at $42,000 and one Superbet ticket valued at $3,000 (total value of $45,000). The other victim is a 34-year-old taxi driver who was relieved of his iPhone 8, valued at $50,000,” the police added.
Upon inquiries, it was disclosed that the two men, both wearing face masks and one armed with a handgun entered the Superbet outlet and started to demand the articles mentioned from the individuals present, including the daily sales. They then made their good escape in a navy-blue Toyota Fielder Wagon. They were later apprehended by ranks of police in Regional Division Three and so far, two of the phones have been recovered.
