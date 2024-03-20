Girl killed by drunken driver days before 10th birthday

Kaieteur News – A nine-year-old girl died days before her 10th birthday after a drunken driver struck her with his car on Monday along the “Rubber Walkway” at Mabaruma Compound, North West District (NWD), Region One.

Dead is Terensha Pierre of Mabaruma, who was eager to celebrate her 10th birthday with her friends and family on Easter Monday (April 1).

She reportedly died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Her mother, Wendy (only name given) told Kaieteur News that Pierre had sustained a severe head injury that left her brain dead, multiple bruises to her body and a punctured spleen.

Recounting the tragedy, Wendy said that her daughter was struck on Tuesday afternoon by a Toyota Allion motorcar.

Pierre had reportedly gone to the shop to make a purchase when she was struck and run over by the car.

Some school children heading home from school reportedly witnessed the accident. They claimed that Pierre had already crossed over the road when the car hit her.

It is alleged that the vehicle had stopped and driver was speaking to someone before suddenly speeding off again. Eyewitnesses suspect that he was not paying attention and drove into Pierre.

Her mother recalled hearing a loud impact from her home located not too far from where the accident took place.

The distraught woman and other relatives rushed out only to find an unconscious Pierre lying on the roadway, bleeding from injuries.

Wendy recalled eyewitnesses saying, that because of the impact Pierre was tossed into the air and upon landing on the road she was run over and dragged by the car.

The child was rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital where a surgery was done but because of her critical condition, she was air dashed to the city hospital.

On Tuesday she was flown to city.

Wendy said that they arrived close to 13:00hrs on Tuesday at the GPHC.

Doctors there were unable to locate a pulse on Pierre and her oxygen level had dropped.

Shortly thereafter, the child was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have since arrested the driver of the car and a Breathalyzer test has reportedly confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol and above the legal limit.

Investigations are ongoing.