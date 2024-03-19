Suspect in Chinese shopkeeper’s murder was part of killer-gang in Venezuela

Kaieteur News – One of the suspects in the Chinese shopkeeper’s murder was part of a killer gang in Venezuela, and he is said to be the “chop man” who dismembered bodies with a chainsaw, a reliable source who is familiar with the man and the gang he was a member of told Kaieteur News.

“You see this old man hay this man been in a killing gang. I didn’t know was this man. This man used to chop up people. This man come from a man named ‘Topo’. This was ‘Topo’ cut up man. This man does cut up people with power-saw. Me in know this man deh pon the landin’ deh,” the source told Kaieteur News.

The source continued: “But it still baffle me how a ‘Chinee man’ gonna low them, I know Chinese does fight, maybe they had a gun or somethin’. How they get to tie up this man? This old man is a terrible man and I didn’t know this man deh ‘bout deh. If I (had) know wud tell yall to get he off deh. He been in the gang with Topo the man that use to run the San Martin road there, what was in charge of everybody, all them criminal.”

On Monday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said its investigation into the brutal murder of the Chinese businessman would be concluded later that day Monday after which a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

“At about 09:40 hrs. this morning (Monday), a post-mortem examination with dissection was performed on the body of Lisong Yang, a 41-year-old Businessman of Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni River, by Government Pathologist Doctor Nehaul Singh.”

Yang’s body was identified by his wife Shuping Wen, and his cause of death was an incised wound to the neck, compounded by blunt trauma to the head. The body was then handed over to relatives for burial.

A three-man gang on Thursday slaughtered 41-year-old Yang, and seriously injured his wife, Wen Shuping, after invading their supermarket at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

All three of them have been arrested; one Guyanese and two Venezuelan nationals. According to reports, the killing took place around 14:00hrs last Thursday.