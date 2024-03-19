Latest update March 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. to build access bridge at Vreed-en-Hoop for $20M

Mar 19, 2024 News

The Govt. Invitation for bids.

The Govt. Invitation for bids.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture has estimated that an access bridge at Second Run Irrigation, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara will cost $20M and has invited contractors to submit their bids for the project.

The project falls under the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). Additionally, the government wants to expend another $34.2M to build a timber revetment at Baracara School, Baracara Canje Creek, Regent Six. Another $17M is estimated to extend a workshop with a tool room and locker room at the NDIA’s mechanic stores located in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Some $32.4M was also estimated to build a Tail Wall at Perseverance, Essequibo Coast, while another $22.4M was estimated to build another timber revetment North Access Riverstown Itiribusi Conservancy also in Region Two.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 18th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Stolen Money steals the show at Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club

Stolen Money steals the show at Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club

Mar 19, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Dennis DeoRoop-trained horse, Stolen Money, dominated the field to claim victory in the feature event at the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club, Bush Lot East Berbice on...
Read More
GTT onboard GYMMA ‘Rage’ fight card

GTT onboard GYMMA ‘Rage’ fight card

Mar 19, 2024

Archery Guyana certifies 22 New Archery Instructors in Essequibo

Archery Guyana certifies 22 New Archery...

Mar 19, 2024

Leopold, Tiger Bay, Warriors out

Leopold, Tiger Bay, Warriors out

Mar 19, 2024

Panthers lift John Lewis Memorial Rugby Sevens title

Panthers lift John Lewis Memorial Rugby Sevens...

Mar 19, 2024

Easter Floodlight KO Football Championship officially launched

Easter Floodlight KO Football Championship...

Mar 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]