Govt. to build access bridge at Vreed-en-Hoop for $20M

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture has estimated that an access bridge at Second Run Irrigation, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara will cost $20M and has invited contractors to submit their bids for the project.

The project falls under the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). Additionally, the government wants to expend another $34.2M to build a timber revetment at Baracara School, Baracara Canje Creek, Regent Six. Another $17M is estimated to extend a workshop with a tool room and locker room at the NDIA’s mechanic stores located in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Some $32.4M was also estimated to build a Tail Wall at Perseverance, Essequibo Coast, while another $22.4M was estimated to build another timber revetment North Access Riverstown Itiribusi Conservancy also in Region Two.