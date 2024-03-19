Govt. to build access bridge at Vreed-en-Hoop for $20M

Latest update March 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 19, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture has estimated that an access bridge at Second Run Irrigation, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara will cost $20M and has invited contractors to submit their bids for the project.
The project falls under the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). Additionally, the government wants to expend another $34.2M to build a timber revetment at Baracara School, Baracara Canje Creek, Regent Six. Another $17M is estimated to extend a workshop with a tool room and locker room at the NDIA’s mechanic stores located in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Some $32.4M was also estimated to build a Tail Wall at Perseverance, Essequibo Coast, while another $22.4M was estimated to build another timber revetment North Access Riverstown Itiribusi Conservancy also in Region Two.
