Archery Guyana certifies 22 New Archery Instructors in Essequibo

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana is thrilled to announce the successful certification of twenty-two (22) new Archery instructors in Essequibo. This milestone represents a significant achievement in expanding the pool of qualified, sanctioned instructors to promote and teach the sport of archery across the region.

This course which was duly conducted by a Team of certified National Archery Coaches comprising Mr. Jeewanram Persaud, Mr. Ryan McKinnon, Ms. Roshini Boodhoo-Persaud, Mr. Saeed Karim, Mr. Umasankar Madray and Ms. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon was deemed a historic success which concluded on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The certification programme, conducted by Archery Guyana, aimed to equip the new Instructors with the necessary skills, knowledge and techniques to effectively teach and promote archery within their communities.

Participants hailed from diverse backgrounds, including physical education instructors, teachers, youth leaders, and sports enthusiasts, all eager to contribute to the growth and development of archery in Essequibo.

Through intensive hands-on training and theoretical instruction, the newly certified instructors demonstrated their dedication and passion for the sport.

Visiting the Archery Range on Sunday during the practical part of course were Mr. Arnold Adams, Prime Minister’s representative and Mr. Humace Ooddit, Regional Vice-Chairman who both commended the initiative and pledged their support to make the continued growth of the sport possible.

At the closing ceremony, President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon presented the Certificates and expressed her delight at the successful completion of the certification programme and that the participants’ commitment to mastering the art of archery instruction is commendable.

Archery Guyana is confident that they will play a vital role in expanding access to archery and fostering a culture of excellence in the region.

A presentation was made of all target stands built for the event, the PVC bows for each participant, the built quivers, arrows, target butts and target faces and other archery equipment.

In response, Ms. Wazeeda Bacchus, Sports Organiser of Essequibo attached to the National Sports Commission thanked Archery Guyana for making this historic launch of the sport in Region 2 possible.

Delivering remarks at the closing ceremony also was Toshoa of Mainstay/Whyaka Ms. Yvonne Pearson who thanked the National Federation Archery Guyana and the National Sports Commission office in Essequibo for making it possible.

The Board of Directors wishes to acknowledge and thank Director of Sport Mr. Steve Ninvalle, Deputy Director Mr. Franklin Wilson, Essequibo Sports Organiser Ms. Wazeeda Bacchus, and the National Sports Commission, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

The teamwork between NSC and Archery Guyana’s initiative underscores the immense potential for archery to flourish in every corner of Guyana.

The Board also extends profound thanks to the Chief Executive Officer of Service Guyana, Mr. Sheikh Mujeeb Ahmad, Mr. Samuel Arjoon, Mr. Collin Higgins and the Team at Guyana Beverages Inc., Oasis Water, Mr. Dilip Singh, WD’s Hotel and Mall located at Lot 110 Charity, Essequibo Coast and the media.

For more information about archery programmes in Essequibo, please contact Archery Guyana at [email protected].