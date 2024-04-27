Latest update April 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Anacondas, Pitbulls secure wins as T10 action heats up 

Apr 27, 2024 Sports

Anacondas Abdul Ramsammy had a brilliant all round game yesterday.

Anacondas Abdul Ramsammy had a brilliant all round game yesterday.

GCB T10 Blast tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – T10 action continued yesterday at Malteenoes Ground with huge wins for Essequibo Anacondas and the Demerara Pitbulls.

Anacondas beat Jaguars by 1-run 

In a battle of the two Cinderella County franchises, the Anacondas snuck past their county-men by a run, in a nail-biting thriller.

A late innings comeback from Abdul Ramsammy who spanked 35 off 15 with three sixes and a four helped the Anacondas post 73-7.

A wicket apiece from Ashmead Nedd, Nial Smith and Joemal LaFleur coupled with star 2-2 from Dwain Dick, headlined the bowling effort of the Jaguars.

However, some disciplined bowling from Ramsammy who returned to grab 2-9 along pacer Qumar Torrington (1-10), Kwesi Mickle (1-19) and Bruce Vincent (1-26) did well to defend the runs.

Opener Chandrapaul Hemraj struck four sixes and three fours in his 39, which proved to be futile as the Jags could only muster 72-7.

Demerara Pitbulls beat Berbice Piranhas by 14-runs

Batting first the Pitbulls racked up 93-7 from 10 overs. Opener Sachin Singh slammed 34 (3×4 2×6) with Leon Swamy (12), Johnathan Rampersaud 13* and Damian Vantull (13) adding some support.

Veteran all-rounder Chris Barnwell carried his team during yesterday's win for Demerara. 

Veteran all-rounder Chris Barnwell carried his team during yesterday’s win for Demerara.

Former national youth spinner Sagar Hetheramani snapping up 2-18. Match winners from the last round, Veerasammy Permaul (1-28), Quentin Sampson (1-2) and Rajiv Ivan (1-6), were among five bowlers to grab a wicket each.

Only Ivan (25) and opener Rickey Sargent (20) managed double figures as the Piranhas could only muster 79-9.

MVP and captain Barnwell picked up 2-17 along with Keon Sinclair (2-21) and Swamy (2-10) who kept their side in the game.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Govt. on its knees over a year now for US$646M to ease Blackouts, and one Canadian Company…

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Anacondas, Pitbulls secure wins as T10 action heats up 

Anacondas, Pitbulls secure wins as T10 action heats up 

Apr 27, 2024

GCB T10 Blast tournament… Kaieteur Sports – T10 action continued yesterday at Malteenoes Ground with huge wins for Essequibo Anacondas and the Demerara Pitbulls. Anacondas beat Jaguars by...
Read More
Joshi wins Diamond Insurance Women’s Chess Qualifier tournament 

Joshi wins Diamond Insurance Women’s Chess...

Apr 27, 2024

More than 40 entries confirmed for Jumbo Jet Race of champions

More than 40 entries confirmed for Jumbo Jet Race...

Apr 27, 2024

‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens Beach Football semis billed for April 30

‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens Beach Football...

Apr 27, 2024

Guyana Media Games set for May 6

Guyana Media Games set for May 6

Apr 27, 2024

Waramuri Top to meet Chase in the 2024 Petra/Milo U18 Football final

Waramuri Top to meet Chase in the 2024 Petra/Milo...

Apr 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]