Anacondas, Pitbulls secure wins as T10 action heats up 

Kaieteur Sports – T10 action continued yesterday at Malteenoes Ground with huge wins for Essequibo Anacondas and the Demerara Pitbulls.
In a battle of the two Cinderella County franchises, the Anacondas snuck past their county-men by a run, in a nail-biting thriller.
A late innings comeback from Abdul Ramsammy who spanked 35 off 15 with three sixes and a four helped the Anacondas post 73-7.
A wicket apiece from Ashmead Nedd, Nial Smith and Joemal LaFleur coupled with star 2-2 from Dwain Dick, headlined the bowling effort of the Jaguars.
However, some disciplined bowling from Ramsammy who returned to grab 2-9 along pacer Qumar Torrington (1-10), Kwesi Mickle (1-19) and Bruce Vincent (1-26) did well to defend the runs.
Opener Chandrapaul Hemraj struck four sixes and three fours in his 39, which proved to be futile as the Jags could only muster 72-7.
Batting first the Pitbulls racked up 93-7 from 10 overs. Opener Sachin Singh slammed 34 (3×4 2×6) with Leon Swamy (12), Johnathan Rampersaud 13* and Damian Vantull (13) adding some support.
Former national youth spinner Sagar Hetheramani snapping up 2-18. Match winners from the last round, Veerasammy Permaul (1-28), Quentin Sampson (1-2) and Rajiv Ivan (1-6), were among five bowlers to grab a wicket each.
Only Ivan (25) and opener Rickey Sargent (20) managed double figures as the Piranhas could only muster 79-9.
MVP and captain Barnwell picked up 2-17 along with Keon Sinclair (2-21) and Swamy (2-10) who kept their side in the game.
