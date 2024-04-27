Guyana Media Games set for May 6

Latest update April 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 27, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – On May 6, the nation’s journalists will gather in action, engaging in a series of events at the Police Sports Club Ground as the Department of Public Affairs at the Office of the Prime Minister hosts inaugural Guyana Media Games.
The games form part of several events planned for World Press Freedom Day, which will be celebrated on May 3.
Six teams, named after trees of Guyana to promote biodiversity, will compete in the disciplines of cricket, football, athletics, and other novelty events.
Captains were selected from various media houses, with Kaieteur News’ Rawle Toney, leading Team Jatoba.
Kerwin Bollers, Managing Director of Hits and Jams Entertainment, will spearhead the Kirikua Titans, while Devon Roberts of the National Communications Network (NCN) will lead the Bulletwood team.
Jamima Holmes of the Guyana Times will captain the Purple Heart Posse; Abina Rockliff and her Wallaba Knights will also participate, along with Team Greenheart, led by Zaheer Mohammed.
This year’s World Press Freedom Day will be celebrated under the theme “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis.”
The Guyana Media Games aim to underscore the critical importance of press freedom while fostering a deeper understanding of environmental issues among journalists and the public.
The relationship between sports, good health, and biodiversity is multifaceted. It fosters a deeper connection to the natural world, promotes sustainable practices, and engages communities in conservation efforts.
The Media Games promote health and wellness by encouraging physical activity and mental well-being among media professionals through friendly competition. (Rawle Toney)
